I am bent not broken, JJC Skillz shares more messages

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Amid his union crash with actress, Funke Akindele, Rasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, has continued to share cryptic messages on his social media timeline, an indication that he has finally moved on with life after exploring several means to reconcile with the wife, who is popularly known as Jenifa. One of the messages shared reads: ‘‘I am bent, but not broken.

I am scared but not disfigured. I am sad but not hopeless, I am tired but not lifeless, I am afraid, but not powerless. I am angry but not bitter; I am depressed but not giving up.’’ JJC, who married Funke in May 2016 at a private ceremony in London, shared this post on his Instagram handle: “Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.

‘‘Three months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA I have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives.

‘‘We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved.’’ It will be recalled that three months ago there were speculations about turbulence in the union as a result of misappropriation of funds, infidelity on both sides but they both were quick to debunk the news shortly after their AMVCA outings together. Although since the break up announcement; Funke is yet to respond as she still maintains her spouse’s name on all her social media platforms.

 

Our Reporters

