Body & Soul

I am coming out with a unique Afrobeat sound –Singer Elohsound

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Othowhora Eloghene Olawunmi, popularly known as Elohsound is the new kid on the block in Nigerian music scene with a different Afrobeat sound.

 

The Delta State-born, who is also a graduate of Protestant University of West Africa, Porto Nove, The Republic of Benin, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, believes she has got what it takes to break even in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry. “My unique selling points are lyrical content, the soothing afro vibe I have got in my sound and great stage dominance and performance,” she said. The fast-rising Afrobeat singer, strongly believes that female musicians are under pressure to work harder to survive in the male-dominated music industry. “I have noticed that female musicians worked twice harder than their male counterparts; that is why I am pushing and I will never give up until I make it in the industry,” she said in a recent interview.

 

Recalling her difficult experience in her early years, Elohsound avowed that she was unable to get the support necessary to promote her music to the public.

 

“It wasn’t until I left Nigeria that I was about to find that support,” she recounted. Elohsound who has at least five singles, disclosed that she is not resting on her oars.

 

“I’m pushing and working hard regularly in the studio to bring a unique afro vibe,” she stated, affirming further, “I want the whole world to feel and love the afrobeat.”

 

She is also optimistic that in time she will be able to pull off collaborations with top artistes in the industry, including the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Stefflon Don, Headie One and Abracadabra amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Yemi Alade’s Afrocentric style featured in Beyonce’s Black Is King film

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian Afropop singer has hit another milestone in her entertainment career as she is featured in international music star, Beyonce Knowles Carter new film ‘Black Is King’ that premiered on August 1, 2020. With this, Alade is part of the movement of reintroducing Black nation to the world. Yemi Alade’s edgy fashion and Afrocentric style […]
Body & Soul

At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is world most expensive luxury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive luxury car in the world   Bugatti debuted its one-of-a-kind $18.68 million La Voiture Noire, which translates to The Black Car, at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, 2019. At $18.68 million, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is worth N8,564,600,000 billion naira.   […]
Body & Soul

Beauty resolutions to consider in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is a brand new year and there is no better time than now to make those beauty resolutions that you keep procrastinating about. We advise to pick one resolution at a time so you don’t get overwhelmed. It is always better to pick routines that are natural and less expensive to maintain. This is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica