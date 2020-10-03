I am committed to building the next generation of skilled aviators –Ogbebo

Joy Ogbebo, fondly called Mamaj, is an aviation consultancy, career development, advocacy and media personality, who with over three decades of vast experience in the aviation industry, is committed to building the next generation of aviators through her numerous platforms, which include: Mamaj Aviation Blog; Mamaj Aviation Television; and Mamaj Mentorship Academy (Convener of the annual Cabin Crew Fair and Aviation Career Conference). She is buoyed by her passion, as she says that: ‘‘My passion and mission is to groom the next generation of skilled aviation professionals. To give back to my society by sending the elevator down, I want to be known as aviation professional who shone the light on the path of young minds who desire to explore the many career opportunities in the aviation industry, Helping them kick start on time. ‘‘I have observed that due to lack of information, our youths don’t start early. For example, it will be better for students in their senior classes in secondary school to know from that point what career they want to pursue. Not realizing when they have graduated, done their youth service, before they start thinking of how to start their aviation journey.’’

I saw the need to give back but wasn’t sure of how

I always knew that I will be giving back to the society at some point, haven’t spent this long in the industry, but what mode, I wasn’t sure. Anyway, after quitting active aviation in 2015, I decided to start Aviation blogging. The passion to inform others about aviation, share from my wealth of experience and tell the story from within was the driving force. So I started curating aviation related contents, sharing images of those who work at the airport, talking about the many career opportunities in the industry. This got the attention of so many young ones who started reaching me through all social media platforms.

Offering mentorship was a strong discovery for me

They consistently asked questions about how to explore the career opportunities. Then, I identified an information gap. It was obvious that these young ones were seeking for information and they were not getting it. Sadly, there were no mentorship institutions where they could assess this information. Through my blog posts, they got to realize that females could also become pilots, flight dispatchers, engineers, pilots were getting married to pilots and making the best of their career. So at some point it became overwhelming to sit down and respond to all questions. That was when it got me thinking, about how I could reach out to so many of them at the same time. Then I knew I needed to create a platform where I could reach out to so many of them at the same time. That was why I started the annual cabin crew fair and the aviation careers conference. My desire is to promote aviation education advocacy for the young ones. In an emerging world, the need for knowledge sharing and information cannot be overemphasized.

There is now better time than now to start investing in the next generation of aviation professionals

Aviation future is here. Countries that are advanced have taken aviation to the next level; they are the ones that have taken proactive steps to develop human capital. There is no better time to start investing in the next generation of aviation professionals. The best time to start mentoring is when they are still young. It is a privilege for me to be able to work with talented young people, helping them find a path into their aviation career.

Annual Cabin Crew Fair and the Aviation Career

Both seminars are non-profit career initiative. The primary source of funding for these events is from airlines and corporate sponsors. The main goal is to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals. The aim and objectives of this conference is to create a platform to introduce and mentor aspiring next generation of cabin crew and aviation professionals on the existing aviation career opportunities. Introducing them to their career choice; helping them identify the key skills required to exploring the many career opportunities; connecting them with the certified aviation training schools as well as creating a platform for professionals in the industry and aspiring aviators to connect and share knowledge. Every year the fair congregates more than 300 participants on each seminar, comprising cabin crew from all airlines in Nigeria to aviation stakeholders, and the regulatory.

It is impacted meaningfully the lives of aspiring aviators

These programmes have been quite impactful. Today, many youths have gotten jobs in the industry some are now taking courses in different Aviation schools after attending these seminars or getting information from my blog posts. That gladdens my heart.

Funding is my greatest challenge

My greatest challenge is getting sponsors for my yearly events. Raising funds for the two annual aviation careers programmes annually is a Herculean task. I have observed that it is easier to raise funds for entertainment programmes than career or intellectually focused programmes. It has been quite challenging. In fact, I had moments I thought “Who sent me?” In fact, it has made me realise that the only thing that can ever keep one going is passion. It’s very easy to give up on what you are not passionate about. The first year I approached organizations I got so many rejects. Some of the typical question was, “what do we stand to gain if we support you?” One of the challenges we have in developing world is we are not proactive in this clime. But today that has greatly improved. Subsequently, a lot of airlines, aviation agencies, corporate organizations, my colleagues in the industry and friends have really supported this initiate. I am grateful for their support. This year will be the fourth edition. Flight attendant profession has evolved over the years The flight attendant profession has really evolved. In fact, at this year’s flight attendant’s annual fair, we shall be highlighting these changes. Way back then, the qualification you needed to be considered for the position was a school certificate. But today, you need to be a graduate. If you are not, your chance of getting a job has reduced by 80 per cent. Another change is that, then after completing the very intense flight attendant course, we were issued a cabin crew competency certificate. But today, you are issued a license. You cannot operate as a flight attendant today if you are not licensed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The examination and processing have become more automated compared to our time when it was more manual. But a lot still need to be done to improve on the professioN such as in the area of poor remuneration. What we get paid as flight attendants is not commensurate with the job we do. Also, a lot needs to be done as regards the legislation of protecting flight attendants. We don’t feel protected enough. Considering the length of most of our flights, the airlines are not doing badly, but I believe we can do better by consistently putting together series of activities to raise the level of customer satisfaction through on-time departures, and timely communication. These are little things that go a long way to satisfying customers.

Our aviation industry is not yet vibrant

The industry is not vibrant at the moment. In fact, it is still in a hibernating mode especially with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take some time for it to return back to pre COVID-19 status. In the aspect of regulation we have improved greatly compared to our time. But as regard stability not really. From the very first year I kick started my career till date there has never been job stability. You cannot guarantee how long your job will be on. This is one major drawback of this exciting industry.

Airlines need to consider merger and collaboration to survive

We all know how hard hit the travel industry is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are struggling to stay afloat. If Airlines must survive then the need to consider merging and collaborating in different areas cannot be overemphasized. Merging helps to make airlines more formidable and minimize cost. Then again, we cannot also ignore some of the disadvantages.

