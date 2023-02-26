I am confident of victory –Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, declared that he is optimistic of winning the election.

The former vice president, who stated this after voting in his Ajiya Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, commended the orderly conduct of the exercise.

Atiku also commended the security agencies for their conducts and neutrality so far.

Speaking to journalists and his teeming supporters after casting his vote, Atiku also applauded the efforts of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC). He noted that so far, reports from different parts of the country indicate that the elections commenced on a sound footing.

The PDP presidential candidate also said “the current naira redesigned policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is a welcome development.”

He added: “I think to an extent, it’s a worthwhile exercise, but then the accessibility of the new currency to ordinary man at least need to be looked inward with a view to improving it.”

Like this: Like Loading...