News Top Stories

I am confident of victory –Atiku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, declared that he is optimistic of winning the election.
The former vice president, who stated this after voting in his Ajiya Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, commended the orderly conduct of the exercise.
Atiku also commended the security agencies for their conducts and neutrality so far.
Speaking to journalists and his teeming supporters after casting his vote, Atiku also applauded the efforts of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC). He noted that so far, reports from different parts of the country indicate that the elections commenced on a sound footing.
The PDP presidential candidate also said “the current naira redesigned policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is a welcome development.”
He added: “I think to an extent, it’s a worthwhile exercise, but then the accessibility of the new currency to ordinary man at least need to be looked inward with a view to improving it.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom: I’ve spent N680m on treatment of snakebite victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that he has spent a whopping N680 million treating victims of snakebite in the state. The governor stated this during a meeting with his kinsmen in Minda at the Government House, Makurdi. Minda consists of people from Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov Development Association and comprises Guma, Makurdi, Gwer- […]
News

2023: Buhari chairs 422-member APC Presidential Campaign Council

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja   Finally the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has released a 422-member list with President Muhammadu Buhari as the chairman. Deputy Chairmen are: APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. The Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima […]
News Top Stories

Spies: Police graduate six PhD holders, 169 others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Police Training School (PTS) Ikeja, yesterday graduated six PhD holders and 169 others from different professions, into several ranks of the Nigerian Police Force as supernumeraries (Spies). Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commandant, PTS Ikeja, Musa Garba, said at the 2022 graduation for the spy police officers, that 175 supernumeraries were promoted into various […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica