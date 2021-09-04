I am glad hard work invested in TMY Media’s paying off – Ajayi Solomon

TMY Media boss, Ajayi Solomon, is presently excited that the hard work he invested in building his company is paying off.

The story behind the success of TMY Media, a top-notch PR and multimedia brand in Nigeria, is a source of inspiration for both established and up-and-coming media entrepreneurs whose objective is to nurture a premium media brand.

Nobody tells the story better than the founder and CEO, Ajayi Solomon who in a recent interview gave a comprehensive insight into the nature of the fast-rising multimedia production company.

“TMY Media is a Nigerian basic media production company, and contrary to people’s perception, we are not just another production outfit, we are also a management company. TMY Media features are centred majorly on entertainment news and lifestyle.”

Speaking further about the multidimensional nature of TMY Media, which has its head office in Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State, Ajayi Solomon enumerated some of the services renders by the multi-faceted company.

“TMY Media services include music production, photography, video graphic, and digital Marketing. We have an online TV platform and we also undertake printing services.”

He elaborated on the company’s music service, saying “we render musical equipment rental and we have a rehearsal studio for entertainers.”

Lest anyone think TMY Media is a local company, its CEO insisted that it is a global media company. “The service of TMY Media goes round the world and we have worked with a lot of companies, entrepreneurs and entertainers across many countries and continents,” he affirmed.

In the same vein, the company’s client base is diverse, according to the list he reeled out. Said Solomon: “I can go on for hours mentioning individuals and companies that we have served and are still serving who daily appreciate our quality service. Companies like, Dafribank, Africa’s one-of-a-kind digital bank, Lekkiajahikoyi, a premium Lagos-based real estate firm, Mr Jay Autos LLC, Givers Supportive Foundations, among others. Also, our treasured clients include Obi Cubana, Blord, Obisgallery, Lekan KingKong, Mr Patrick, the international comedian, Kalybos and Xolane Ndhlovu, billionaire philanthropist and chairman of DafriGroup, to mention a few.”

The TMY Media boss is confident that his company can handle any job that falls directly under its service areas.

“We daily increase our capacity to handle any required service to the satisfaction of our clients at home and abroad,” he said.

