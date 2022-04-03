Sports

I am in Nigeria to encourage local boxers

Nigeria-born British WBO cruiserweight titleholder, Lawrence Okolie, has revealed his reasons for visiting Nigeria, his home country for the first time, while also expressing his happiness on visiting the country.

 

The Commonwealth Boxing Championship, British Championship belt, European Championship and the WBO Cruiserweight title, a native of Igbuzor, Delta State, started his boxing career 2016 and he has continued to rise in his chosen career. The boxer represented Great Britain at Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil, won the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021, and is looking forward to defending the belt in June this year.

 

Okolie said he decided to come to Nigeria with intentions of reconnecting with other boxers whose voices could not be heard. “I have plans to connect with boxers who are just in the gym training to get to the top through giveaways of clothes and money,” he said.

 

“Also trying to identify and encourage some of the local talents is part of my plans. I was once overweight and a lot of people bullied me but I went to the gym and focused on boxing. Even though I did not see myself getting to where I am right now in my life, it came to me through hard work and consistency.

 

“It is this message that I have come to pass along to the young ones who are trying to make a name for themselves in boxing not to give up easily due to disappointments and red tapes.”

 

Also speaking at the press conference was Okolie’s father, Barrister Lawrence Okolie Snr, who revealed that plans were being made for the boxer to be received by Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday before he returns to England.

 

