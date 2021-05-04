I am Isa Funtua, I assure you, I’m dead!

Hmmmmm! Why am I writing on Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, at this time? I am in no way looking for trouble when I chose to write this piece on the Funtua born former Administrator and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari whom some conspiracy theorist will not allow an easy and eternal peace.

Let me first explain the meaning of conspiracy theorist and conspiracy theories. Conspiracy theorists rejects the standard explanation of events and instead credits a covert group or organisation with carrying a secret plot.

According to Wikipedia, conspiracy theory is ‘an explanation for an event or situation that invokes a conspiracy by sinister and powerful groups, often political in motivation’.

Conspiracy theory is not simply a conspiracy, instead it refers to ‘hypothesized conspiracy with specific characteristics, such as an opposition to mainstream consensus among those people who are qualified to evaluate its accuracy’. From the above explanations one can infer that conspiracy theories resist falsification, and are reinforced by circular reasoning.

Both evidence against and an absence of an evidence are re-interpreted as evidence of its truth whereby the conspiracy becomes a matter of faith rather than something that can be proved or disproved. Conspiracy theories existed and some as old as our civilization.

They abound around the world. One popular conspiracy theory is the ‘Eye of Providence’ or ‘the all- seeing eyes of God’ seen in the US One Dollar bill which has been taken by some to be evidence of a conspiracy involving the founders of the United States and the Illuminati cult.

Conspiracy theories, which before were limited to fringe audience, have become common place in mass media and social media, emerging as a cultural phenomenon of the late 20th and early 21st Century.

They are widespread around the world and are often commonly believed sometimes by a majority of the population. Here in Nigeria, conspiracy theorists led many people to believe that President Buhari was dead and that the man in Aso Rock was a clone and a certain Jubril from Sudan.

This theory was chiefly promoted by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB using his radio Biafra and a former aid of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In one instance, Mazi Kanu shared two images of President Buhari, one reversed, to allege that the Nigerian leader who is right handed was using his left hand-proving that that meant he was a body double. This rumor was shared on Facebook, twitter and YouTube viewed by over 500,000 times by people from all walks of life in a record time including.

The rumor eventually sneaked into mainstream media and was the subject of prime time joke on international cable networks such as CNN. President Buhari was put in an awkward position among his peers while visiting Poland for a UN Climate Change Conference. In an interaction with Nigerians in Poland when asked about the rumor of his death and being replaced with a body double called Jubril from Sudan, he denied being dead.

‘A lot of people hoped I died during my ill health. Some even reached to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead. This embarrassed him a lot and of course he visited me when I was in London convalescing. It’s the real me, I assure you,’ he told his not too amused audience. This was indeed embarrassing for President Buhari.

He became the first president struggling to convince his peers, his country and the international community that he isn’t a clone or body double and that indeed he is alive contrary to rumors.

Now on Isa Funtua, I don’t know how the rumor that he isn’t dead started and for what purpose such rumor was intended but I stumbled on it on the social media, from a handle that claimed to be writing from ‘the Den of the Anonymous to Dr. Pantami the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy’ who is currently having his own fair share of controversy emanating from his past extremism. I guess the ‘anonymous’ was trying to be a cracker in the burning Pantami furnace.

The so called Anonymous wrote: “We had waited for you to give replies or send mails to the Anonymous after we exposed your clips few days ago via the mainstream media, you, however, ignored, you had as of yesterday claimed those clips where(sic) doctored and manipulated, well, well, well, you shall know what manipulation is all about after we are done with you and your close allies Mr. Mustafa, Mr Gumi, Mr Sabiu Yusuf, Mr Baba Lawal Babachir, and above all is Mr. Ismailia Funtua (said to be dead but alive).

“May we let Nigerians know that Mr. Ismailia Funtua who was said to have died is very much alive and is your President, this is the man who directs the affairs of the nation. The Anonymous had wanted to withhold this information, however, after your deaf ears to our numerous warnings, it is time to bring down these Ba…..ds who’s taken the people for a ride way too long.”

Nigerians may have never heard the name Funtua, this is an undercover secret kept for long, far longer than any thinks. Today, we shall expose all!!! “Mr. Funtua would need to explain to Nigerians why the seat of the Vice President is irrelevant, Mr. Funtua has to explain to Nigerians what plans he’s got for Oct 1st 2022, you must explain to Nigerians why you have sent Fulani spy’s all over in the guise of herdsmen keeping cattle.

You would have to explain to Nigerians why the herders now have immunity and is given power to operate anywhere including taking people’s properties in the South East and South- South).

What agenda you have for the South West and your plan to eliminate Mr. Sunday Ighoho, your planned assassination of a man called Nnamdi Kanu, whom you have contracted assassins from Slovakia with plans to eliminate him. Mr. Funtua must explain to Nigerians who Pantami is and why a terrorist would be the second in command of the nation disguised as a minister.” Some peoples’ mind and fertile imagination are incredibly amazing. I don’t know what the anonymous intended to achieve by injecting late Funtua into the Pantami crisis. I nevertheless, decided to write on it so as to put the rumour to rest before it develops a life of its own.

More so, the allegations heaped on the late statesman by the ‘anonymous’ are heavy, perhaps heavier than the heaps of earth mound covering his repose in its final place of rest. For the avoidance of doubt, let me restate that Isa Funtua is dead. Allah in His mercy granted him eternal rest on the 20th of July 2020. He died at 74, and was buried according Islamic rites.

There is no truth that he is acting the President of Nigeria and he has no plan for October 1st 2021 as being suggested. A dead man has no future and does not plan for the living. He has no hand in whatever plan if any to assassinate Sunday Igboho or anyone for that matter.

Nigerians that are fortunate to be alive today should faithfully resolve Nigeria’s problems when there is still time. Funtua had since ended his life journey on earth and shouldn’t be dragged into our ongoing crisis. We should put the blame where it is and not where it is not.

A dead Funtua does not need to convince us that he is dead and has no hand in our current and future crisis. I don’t think we need him to rise from the grave with a scream declaring, ‘I am Ismaila Isa Funtua, I’m not your tormentor, I assure you, I’m dead!!’ before we can believe that indeed he is no more. I hope our conspiracy theorists will end their fertile imagination and let him rest in easy and eternal peace.

