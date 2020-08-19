I am king of Lagos night life – Bamidele Adams

In a country like Nigeria where the love for social life is high and patronized by most citizens of youthful age, there are some persons known to be the brains behind this prolific system of social lifestyle In Lagos, known as ‘Nightlife PR’.

We take a look at one of the most recognized nightlife PRs called Bamidele Adams, known as ‘B.A, the King of Lagos night life’.

Adams was born into the family of Mr & Mrs Adamolekun in Ogun State, on June 13, 1993, before moving to Oyo State for his nursery, primary and secondary schools’ education from 1996 to 2009.

According to Adams, his first degree was from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile ife, Osun State between 2009 – 2014. “I then proceeded to the University of Lagos for my second degree in 2015 where the life of a PR started from.”

Bamidele Adams (BA) kicked off with grassroots entertainment in 2010 with fashion and clothing at OAU, Ile-Ife where he consulted for a lofty fabric brand known as FEG CLOTHIERS, ultimately becoming her brand ambassador.

In 2014, Adams stepped up and co-organised a major university award event at the OAU, named “THE OSCAR” (Outstanding Student Choice Award of Recognition) where more than 50 students, celebrities and exceptional individuals were celebrated on the public stage for their respective prowess.

Two years later, BA launched an entirely new award platform with a group of ingenious individuals at the University of Lagos first, then the City of Lagos eventually, it was tagged “THE NIGMAwards” (Nigerian Meritorious Awards).

He has also worked actively for a number of the major top notch nightlife spots in Lagos and assisted their nightlife activities to its charming best especially where profits are concerned.

According to BA: “One of the most important keys to getting standards high and locked, is making sure the experience to be created from the host and oneself is of the best standard and never fails or compromises the interest of your attendees.

“One also has to keep a close check on those attendees that always see you as their main night life plug. A lot of times I call my girls, I check on my ballers and make them know how much they mean to me. Not just calling them or going after them when I need them.

“One thing they will always say is ‘Bamidele, I had the best of experience and I never wished for it better than what I got. I can’t wait for the next one’. These words encourage me to always do more and think of what to ensure we can continue to give them the best standards. So, whenever I hint a social time for them, they don’t decline.”

Bamidele Adams is also involved in many major concerts, gatherings and public events in Lagos and has a signatory event he does every June, tagged “BA & Friends”.

“I took my time to build my physical networking both on the female and male side, so as to enable me have them live their best lifestyle, making me the link between the social night life rockers and nightlife service providers. And I hope to do this for many more years,” he enthused.

