I am open for collaborations- Debra Can open up

Fast rising Nigerian contemporary artist, Deborah Oyekan Asunbo better known as Debra Can is one superstar in the making to look out for in the entertainment industry as her distinctive knowledge and passion for music stand her out as her ability to switch from classic to modern pop is second to none.

The Mass Communication graduate from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University started doing music while in the university; getting featured in songs by other artists and was also a member of a music band. Debra Can however started doing music professionally since 2021 and ever since she has been able to explore different sound.

Describing her sound; Debra Can disclosed that aside been a contemporary artist, her ability to switch sound differs her from other female artistes. She said ‘I can do Afrobeat today and do Amapiano tomorrow. It all boils down to the inspiration of the music.

On her motivations; Debra Can noted that listening to musical albums from the likes of Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Brandy amongst others gave her the desire to want to be a musician with special admiration for Nigeria female star, Tiwa Savage.

Currently signed to a US label ‘New Town Record’, Debra Can recently released her EP (Extended Playlist) titled ‘I CAN’ with tracks that includes No limit, Tell me, Higher and Enjoyment.

Off the EP, Enjoyment musical video as shot by prolific music video director, Unlimited LA is currently receiving positive reviews and views on several musical streaming portals.

As part of her future plans; Debra Can is however open for collaborations and she hope sometimes; she would be able to do music with the big names in the creative industry that includes Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, BurnaBoy amongst others.

EP link: https://ffm.to/debracan-ican-ep

Enjoyment video: https://youtu.be/lSXQN3rq-nY