I am proud of Peter Obi’s political achievements –Pius Anyim

Former President of the Senate, Mr. Anyim Pius Anyim has praised the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi’s political achievement, saying his ability to bring the LP from nowhere to a position of reckoning, is huge. Anyim, who made this observation in a press statement on Friday, noted that winning for Obi is immaterial as he has already made a remarkable contribution to Nigeria’s political development. The former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believes that Obi has broken an age long myth and should be seen as having immeasurably become a source of inspiration to the future generations of Nigerian politicians. He said: “Obi has indeed taken his pride of place in the history of Nigerian politics.

“Let me state, and I know many Nigerians believe so, that whosoever God had destined to be the next president of Nigeria is already settled and no man can change that. “I equally wish to state that it is disheartening for people to make and impute assumptions on whom anybody is supporting. “I am certain that I have at no time discussed with anybody about who wins and or who will not win; rather, I have kept faith with my party. “For the benefit of all, I am still a card-carrying member of the PDP, and I am in a very healthy mental position to speak for myself at any time.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...