I am ready to lead AFN – Okowa

The Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, has said he has done all what it takes for him to emerge winner in Monday’s Athletic Federation of Nigeria election, scheduled for Abuja.

Speaking with the media during the Extra- Ordinary congress of the federation on Sunday, Okowa said he has done his campaign and also meet with the delegates ahead of the election and sure of getting the needed votes to emerge winner.

“I am ready especially with the campaigning,” Okowa said. “So far so good, tomorrow (Monday), we will all know what will happen. “I already scaled through the first hurdle, which is the zonal election, and with the congress done already, we are now looking forward to the elective congress.

“If elected, we will look into the welfare package of the athletes and the coaches, also we will try and bring all the factions together and see how we can move athletics forward in the country

