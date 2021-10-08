I am taking a break for health reasons, says Mompha

Ismaila Mustapha, the internet celebrity better known as Mompha, says he would be taking a break from social media due to health reasons. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the socialite told his over 1 million followers that his decision was based on advice from his personal physician.

Mompha said the break would enable him to take care of his health and “other related matters”. He also appreciated his fans and friends who have contributed to his “holistic development” in life through social media. “This is to inform my friends and teaming fans that I will be going offline for a while due to health reasons on the advice of my personal physician,” he said. “It is beyond contention that my presence online over the years has been made possible by your love, support, & prayers during my trying times.

“Through, this medium, I have made friends with people from all works of life, who in one way or another have contributed immensely to my development as an individual, husband, father, brother, and friend. “I enjoyed every moment spent interacting with my friends and fans all the world.

“This development, though unexpected, is necessary to enable me take care of my health & other related matters. Like they say, health is wealth. “On this premise, I wish all my friends and teaming fans all the best. I hope to return very soon to reunite with and continue bringing smiles to the faces of everyone.”

