Arts & Entertainments

I am taking a break for health reasons, says Mompha

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Ismaila Mustapha, the internet celebrity better known as Mompha, says he would be taking a break from social media due to health reasons. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the socialite told his over 1 million followers that his decision was based on advice from his personal physician.

Mompha said the break would enable him to take care of his health and “other related matters”. He also appreciated his fans and friends who have contributed to his “holistic development” in life through social media. “This is to inform my friends and teaming fans that I will be going offline for a while due to health reasons on the advice of my personal physician,” he said. “It is beyond contention that my presence online over the years has been made possible by your love, support, & prayers during my trying times.

“Through, this medium, I have made friends with people from all works of life, who in one way or another have contributed immensely to my development as an individual, husband, father, brother, and friend. “I enjoyed every moment spent interacting with my friends and fans all the world.

“This development, though unexpected, is necessary to enable me take care of my health & other related matters. Like they say, health is wealth. “On this premise, I wish all my friends and teaming fans all the best. I hope to return very soon to reunite with and continue bringing smiles to the faces of everyone.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

MUSIC PRODUCER, OZEDIKUS: My first earnings came from playing in churches – Music producer, Ozedikus

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Not every music producer has the trajectory of success that Ozedikus enjoys in the Nigerian music scene. He’s perhaps best remembered for being the brain behind Rema’s hit record, ‘Dumebi’. His connection with Rema was aided by his association with his long-time friend and collaborator, Crayon who is also signed to Mavins Record. He recounts […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Sound of Music’ star, Christopher Plummer, dies at 91

Posted on Author Reporter

Christopher Plummer, the distinguished Canadian actor best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 91. He won an Oscar in 2012 for the film Beginners and was also nominated for The Last Station in 2010 and All the Money in the World in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian woman sues 19 in-laws for libel, defamation of character

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian woman has sued 19 of her husband’s relatives for libel and defamation of character. The woman reportedly claimed she has a voice recording and videos of them calling her a slut. According to the Twitter user who shared the story, the lady is also demanding an apology and N5m from each of them. Despite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica