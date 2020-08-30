Body & Soul

I am terrified of becoming a father –Jidenna

Ni g e r i a n – b o r n American rapper, Jidenna recently shared his concerns about becoming a father in a world where black women are not safe.

 

In a time where gender-based violence is escalating around the world, the international singer wrote an open letter, asking black men to rise up to defend black women.

 

On his post on social media which gathered over 80,000 likes, he wrote, “it is time we fulfill our duty as black men to protect the women who protects us”.

 

“My name means ‘embracing the father’, yet I am terrified of becoming one. How can I bring a child into a planet where black women are not believed and never feel safe,” he said.

 

Jidenna have always shown his passion for his African heritage, both in his fashion and music. It does not come as a surprise that he would join the movement to help keep black women safe.

