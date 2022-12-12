News

I am that breath of fresh air that Nigeria needs — Accord presidential candidate, Prof Imumolen

Posted on

Accord party’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has again urged Nigerians to emphatically endorse his candidature for the position of Nigeria’s next president in 2023 as a way to demonstrate that they want a clear break from the ugly past of rudderless leadership.
The country’s youngest presidential candidate believes the best way his countrymen and women can firmly point the way to a better and a more sustainable future was for them to reject the old order of clueless and directionless leadership by choosing him, a younger man with fresher ideas, to lead them into a new era of self-actualisation and all-round development.
While fielding questions from newsmen after a recent rally, Professor Imumolen said doing away with the old breed of leaders who have had nothing to offer despite decades of being at the helm, and deliberately seeking younger men and women like him with something new and different to take their place, was the best way the country could hope to achieve it’s aim of rapid cultural, socio-economic recovery.
“Nigerians have almost cried themselves hoarse for good leadership for so long now, without any respite,” Professor Imumolen told newsmen.
“For so long, we have had leaders who cared more about themselves than for the people. For so long, we have had self-serving leaders who would rather line their pockets with the country’s common wealth, than work towards the collective good.
“For so long, we have had a sect of leaders who have continued to recycle themselves to such extent that it was leaders we knew when we were growing up that are still struggling to remain relevant today, even when it is so clear that they have passed their prime.
“But thank God that people like us have been given the grace to offer ourselves to Nigerians as ones better prepared to lead this country to the next level.
“My message to Nigerians therefore is for them to carefully consider the options before them and choose those they know have the capacity and wherewithal to lead them out of this quagmire of going around in circles, stagnation and dryness.
“And talking about capacity. I think I, Professor Christopher Imumolen, is well prepared to lead Nigeria and offer the people hope again. In my private capacity, I have been positively affecting lives and bringing succour to the depressed and underprivileged through different self-sponsored initiatives, schemes and programmes that have gone a long way in bringing smiles to millions of faces
“I am in no doubt that I’d do more if given the chance to be president of this great country,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

