I AM THE LYRICAL SORCERER- OG MAGE, ARTISTE

A Nigerian artist, Samuel Ede Ogaba popularly called OG Mage has confirmed that he is the long awaited lyrical sorcerer and ready to charm Nigerians with his elixir of words and rhymes. He stated this in an interview he granted some journalists, “A ‘mage’ is a ‘sorcerer’ and since I identify as the lyrical sorcerer, it seems like a fitting name. The ‘OG’ was derived from the first two letters of my last name, but we also know who an OG is”.
Samuel, who was born on August 25th, 1995, got his start in music by listening to hip-hop greats like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. While attending Federal University of Technology in Minna to study information and media technology, he joined his first rap group, WWJD’s “IHN.”

OG Mage debuted in the industry with the release of his debut EP, Alter Ego. The project combines hip-hop, alternative hip-hop, afro, and reflection in a delicious mix. Since he first appeared on the music scene, OG Mage has stood out from his contemporaries thanks to his rich vocals and outstanding skill for crafting extraordinary songs. He has been working nonstop on his studio album, which represents the various stages of his life’s journey thus far. He is eager to showcase himself to the world as a conscientious artist as he expands his coast.

“I’ve always had a strong obsession with music; I’ve been in the choir, I’ve learned to play a few instruments, I’d sneak in a radio to boarding school just so I can listen to music. It really was an addiction. Back then I was a poet, then I tried writing some music (this was as far back as 2008). Imagine my surprise when I realized I could actually write music”, he stated
Nigerian Hip-hop/Afro-fusion prodigy OG Mage, has a relatively brief approach to his skillful sound delivery. He continued that he makes magic all the time while describing his creative process.
“I don’t have a defined process per se but as inspiration comes I write them down, I call my producer and walk him through what I’m thinking and he gets to work on what the beat should sound like. When I get in the studio, I make magic. Sometimes the inspiration comes as a complete song in my head even. Sometimes it’s a million dollar hook. There’s some songs I have in my archive that I don’t have the ability to fully deliver. But, as I continue to develop I go back and pick them up and execute with world class skill. This is how I know I have improved,” he concluded.

He plans to publish a new project that he has been working on ever since attending a writing camp in the United Kingdom in 2021. His just released single ‘So Good’ is part of a body of work called “Up To No Good” scheduled to be released in the first quarter of next year (2023). With its slow tempo and poetry-like lyrics, “So Good” is a piece of Afro beats music that elicits a calming sense in the listener and draws them into the song’s romantic tale.

 

