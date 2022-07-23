I am yet to receive royalties in 11 years, Onyeka tells COSON

Veteran Nigerian singer, author and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed that she has quit her membership of the Copy Right Society of Nigeria (COSON) when it became obvious that she was not getting any form of royalties for 11 years from the management of the royalties collecting society led by Tony Okoroji.

Onwenu made this known at the welcome event bringing her in as member of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) shortly after dumping COSON. She said: ‘’I was a member of COSON but when I discovered that there were so many abnormalities going on within the organization; and no one is taking responsibility for it and to say that I never received any form of payment in past 11 years is worrisome’’.

Onwenu, who was presented with a membership certificate as well as the detailed programme of the running of the CMO for the year before, said she is delighted to have joined MCSN after she found out the dedication and the readiness of the CMO to collect royalties of members and disburse without hitches. She, however, also disclosed that COSON is no longer a copyright collecting society as its certificate and documents to run have been revoked.

