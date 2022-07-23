Arts & Entertainments

I am yet to receive royalties in 11 years, Onyeka tells COSON

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Veteran Nigerian singer, author and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed that she has quit her membership of the Copy Right Society of Nigeria (COSON) when it became obvious that she was not getting any form of royalties for 11 years from the management of the royalties collecting society led by Tony Okoroji.

Onwenu made this known at the welcome event bringing her in as member of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) shortly after dumping COSON. She said: ‘’I was a member of COSON but when I discovered that there were so many abnormalities going on within the organization; and no one is taking responsibility for it and to say that I never received any form of payment in past 11 years is worrisome’’.

Onwenu, who was presented with a membership certificate as well as the detailed programme of the running of the CMO for the year before, said she is delighted to have joined MCSN after she found out the dedication and the readiness of the CMO to collect royalties of members and disburse without hitches. She, however, also disclosed that COSON is no longer a copyright collecting society as its certificate and documents to run have been revoked.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I’m an advocate of good music, it wins eventually –Ruger

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

No Nigerian breakout artiste has been more assertive than fast-rising rapper and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, professionally known as Ruger. He had his breakout this year with ‘Bounce’, which made it to the number one spot on Apple Music charts, though he had made many songs as a record producer. YUSUFF ADEBAYO spoke to him […]
Arts & Entertainments

April Showers on Amazon inspiration to shoot another movie, says Bremaud

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Sandra Bremaud, CEO of SBEDYNASTY Production and producer of April Showers says her movie’s appearance on Amazon was a delightful surprise after been contacted by Blue Pictures that the new movie made the selection of films to be featured on Amazon as a lot of filmmakers believed Netflix Original as the only destination for movies. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Angelina Jolie ‘lookalike’ jailed for 10 years

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

An Iranian woman and Instagram star who shot to fame in 2017 for posting distorted images of herself where she looked like a ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie,’ has been sentenced to 10-years in an Iranian prison on Thursday. Sahar Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand from Tehran used heavy makeup and editing to get […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica