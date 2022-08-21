I and Daniella didn’t have sex under the duvet –Khalid

Big Brother Niaja ‘Level Up’ season 7 has no doubt witnessed a lot of drama, romance, arguments and of course, everything that has a beginning has an end. Last Sunday, Ismail Rukuba Ahalu also known as Khalid took a bow from the reality show. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the 22-year-old shed more light on his journey while in the reality show, what truly happened between him and Daniella under covers and what the future holds.

Before the show, you said you were not entering into any relationship, how would you describe your relationship with Daniella?

She is my girlfriend; I am into her and it is something I see going far.

Why do you feel House One housemates kept nominating you?

I believe I was a threat. I also showed myself during the games and how our team won, which was some collective efforts, they just saw only me as being the most energetic person among my team and they felt I should be taken out.

They were scared, that is why I was nominated and I didn’t feel offended by that, I see it as a compliment.

What were your highlights in the House?

I had so many. I enjoyed my time with Daniella and the experience. Basically, I enjoyed my times with the entire housemates, we just went all out on what we were there for. They were all amazing, the tasks were amazing, though strenuous. We always schemed out prepared, and we always found the opportunity to get to know one another…

Talking about your relationship with Daniella, people would like to know what happened under Duvet and also the advice you gave to Daniella about her intake of alcohol…

I feel like people are focusing on the wrong thing, although that is what the show likes to hit on. On the alcohol part, I was just looking out for her. As much as I don’t take alcohol, I wouldn’t want to see someone whom I care about spy up and lose control because of the decision they make.

About what people felt happened in the room? Nothing happened there, I have been saying that and I am the kind of person that doesn’t like repeating myself on certain things.

People will always believe what they want to believe if they are looking for reasons to believe in some things, but if one takes a step back and actually see reasons, this is the type of person outside doing a task and the person inside the room, if the video was complete, people would actually understand where I am coming from.

What was supposed to by the show was shown, but I have seen the video and I have seen how controversial it might seem to people who believed something actually happened, I and Daniella have agreed that we would not go beyond certain things.

Now that you are out of the House, who will you be rooting for and who do you think will win the grand prize?

I will definitely be rooting for Daniella. Everybody in the house are all amazing. I would say Chomzy, although I don’t know her personally she has a competitive spirit. Another person is Eloswag, he has so much energy, Bryann is very intelligent and he is so passionate about what he is doing, but the best man or woman should win.

What are your plans going forward?

I want to go into real estate, basketball, modeling, and fashion. I have been a brand ambassador for Legit brand and for promoting good content and I am representing them well which is something I know I can do. I didn’t know I have a knack for presenting until people started telling me recently, because I like to talk about issues, I am also going to give that a shot among other things.

I am just going to take my time with all these, gather a team because definitely, I cannot do all by myself. I have so much I want to do, creating a basketball court where people would come and showcase what they have. Hopefully, Henry and I are going to live that dream and make sure it comes to pass.

Lagos is actually the entertainment capital of Africa, do you have plans of relocating to Lagos?

I am actually considering that because I am quite comfortable in Abuja but comfortability actually kills success and innovation and I want to dive into that fear and move to Lagos God willing.

Why did you decide to be a part of Big Brother?

I have always wanted to sell myself. I have wanted to show people the stuff I am made of and one can never know what one can make it big from. I am a family-oriented person.

Talking about content, I actually love the part you played in the House, which was very interesting to me and I keep reading you said there was no sex but intense kissing. Was that part of your game plans coming into the house?

Absolutely not. I never thought I would be i n a relationship even after the Big Brother House. It was just one of those things and I have a certain level of control. Nobody saw what was going on.

People only saw what Big Brother wanted them to see and I am still telling people that nothing happened. It is not a story but a fact, at the end of the day people would believe whatever they choose to believe, that is the honest truth.

Perhaps, Danielle has a longer time to stay in the House, how would you feel if you see Daniella hitting it off with another person?

It is definitely going to hurt me and I will feel bad.

Can you describe the emotions in the House? What were some memorable moments?

They were everywhere, everyone was just so genuine and uncouth even from the first day. There were so many memorable moments, making friend with everyone in the House. Meeting Beauty and Daniella, Brianne and others, everyone was welcoming. Majorly, the tasks were really challenging and actually like the fact that I am active in some of the tasks that were given.

With all the scrabbles and disagreement in the House, did it affect you mentally?

One thing I learnt from the House is how to understand people more. At some point, I came to understand that given that we are young and there are emotions everywhere are very intelligent, we needed time to understand each other, we were listening to our energy instead of our words. It definitely makes me stronger and I now understand how to deal with people based on their understanding.

Apart from your personal goals and career, what other thing can we look forward to from you?

I always like to give to people, but I will need to collaborate with people to do more. I like the idea of having an orphanage, personally. I don’t know how to go about it but with the right team and collaborations, one can actually bring up one.

You were evicted quite early, what would you have done differently to stay longer in the House?

I keep saying we are young and we are into one another, although the perception has already been set I am trying to let people know that was not what happened, I would definitely have put more energy into the tasks, in as much as it is a game of chances, one has to be overly prepared.

Who do you think will win the show?

That is the question nobody can answer with all honesty. In this season, everyone has something to offer, but I cannot really say.

Can you mention some names?

There are many of them, Daniella, Bryann, Chomzy, if you allow me I will mention everybody because all of them are good.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...