I appeal to Wike not to be stumbling block –Babatope

An elder statesman and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to join hands with the party to win the 2023 presidential election and not to be a stumbling block to the success of the party at the polls.

Babatope, who spoke exclusively with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, urged Wike to sheath his sword, saying that he should put the past behind him and work for the victory of the party. “I want to appeal to Governor Nyesom Wike that he is a party man that we all like. I personally like him. We are very near victory and he has been principal to all the things that made for the victory for the PDP, I appeal to him not to be a stumbling block now. “I agree with all the views that Dele Momodu expressed in his letter to Wike. As somebody who loves him, I appeal to him to allow the PDP to have its victory,” he said.

The Publicity Secretary of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) stated that Wike should have been the vice presidential candidate of the party in the contest between him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the forthcoming general elections, He then appealed to Atiku Abubakar and other top members of the party “to kindly reach out to Wike and think of the overall interest of the PDP members that have been working for the victory of the party. “I am one of those, who supported Wike as the vice presidential candidate of the party.”

