I Aspired To Build Nation Where Workers’ll Be Happy To Work – Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that he aspired to build a nation where workers would be happy to work and citizens would be proud to call their own.

Obi who stormed the Eagle Square, the venue for the May Day celebration in Abuja, was warmly welcomed by the cheering crowd who were evidently pleased to have him mark the day with them.

He said: “I am here on a solidarity visit. As leaders, we are all workers. All of us are workers. I thank you Mr president for what you are doing.

“The topic of today is socio-economic justice. When you talk about it, we talk about justice for all.

” We want to build a country where Nigerians will be proud to say that they are Nigerians. A country where people will not be struggling to go out.

“A country where workers will be working and say that they are happy. And that is why we say we want to move the country from consumption to production.

“I encourage you to continue what you are doing. There is no other country we have aside from this and we must build for it our children.”