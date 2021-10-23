I attach great importance to China-Nigeria relations – President Jinping

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he attache great importance to Chi-na-Nigeria relations. Jinping, according to a release by Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina, said his country would use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote strategic partnership to new heights. ‘‘Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. China-Nigeria cooperation has been the pacesetter of China-Africa cooperation,’’ President Jinping wrote in a letter to the Nigerian leader, appreciating his congratulatory letter on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which came up October 1. The Chinese leader assured Buhari that his country would spare no effort in strengthening existing relations.
