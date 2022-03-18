Arts & Entertainments

I avoided the pulpit for many years – RMD

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood royalty, Richard Mofe Damijo has unveiled his latest role in ‘Cold’, a forthcoming movie directed by Bakia T. Thomas. In his Instagram announcement, the 60-year-old star recounted his many years of avoiding the call to become a preacher but how he found himself being one, though in make believe. “There was a time when for every other day or week, somebody would tell me they had a dream where they saw me as a pastor.

Having taught Sunday school for over 15 years it was not far fetched,” RMD wrote. “Besides every perceived Bad Boy is supposed to end up in full time ministry right? So, what did I do? Run! I’ve avoided the pulpit with trepidation. But just like Jonah, I continue to end up somehow in the belly of the calling where I have played a pastor or reverend father more than anything else in my acting life. God does have an amazing sense of humour. I’m not even sure as I write this if I’ve fully escaped the CALL! Until date I still frighten myself every time I’ve had to speak in a church because when I take the pulpit, the Holy Spirit takes over.

“And so once again I embark into a world of make believe where I play yet another man of God. I invite you on this epic cinematic journey into the spirt realm!” Also starring Kanayo O. Kanayo, Pete Edochie and F e m i Branch, a clip f r o m ongo – i n g principal photography went viral last week after cast members joined the Partition challenge.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nicki Minaj, husband sued by sex assault victim

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by a woman he was convicted of attempting to rape in 1994. The woman, now 43, has filed a lawsuit alleging that the couple harassed her to try to make her take back her claims, US media report. Petty served four-and-a-half years in […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Cee cee confirms rumour of car crash

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has on Thursday broken her silence over the car crash she was earlier rumoured to have been involved in on Wednesday. The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories early Thursday morning where she gave an update of the sad incident. According to […]
Arts & Entertainments

WIZKID SIGNEE, TERRI: We made the song, ‘soco,’ in 30 minutes

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Certain Afrobeats songs have made in-roads in international markets and paved the way for the genre’s rising recognition. Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ is one of these songs. ‘Soco’ was not only a trailblazer amongst mid-2010s Afrobeats records, it was also the introduction of the first Wizkid-signed artiste, Terri. The singer discussed with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, in this interview, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica