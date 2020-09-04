Arts & Entertainments

I battled depression for eight years –Betty Irabor

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Betty Irabor, publisher of Genevieve Magazine, has recounted battling with depression for eight years which made her to lose so much weight at the time. The 63-year-old author spoke of her mental health journey in a series of posts on her Twitter handle, months after admitting she had once attempted suicide during one of her episodes. “My battle with depression lasted 8 years. I have been out of that dark hole for some 5 years now and I wrote a book on my experience,” Irabor wrote. “I am fantastic thanks to my family especially hubby, God and my therapists.

There’s a lot of self-effort required on the journey to recovery. “When I was battling depression and lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet and hounded me till I was ashamed to go out. A News Daily called me Anorexic. “I got labelled “Snobbish” cos I lost every ability to socialize….Hmm Things are never what they seem. Let’s be guided.”

While earlier charging people who have never experienced such conditions to not be quick to judge victims, Irabor had said: “At the time I attempted suicide, I was sick and in pain. “There was a volcano somewhere inside of me that needed to erupt and suicide seemed like an option to avoid the eruption. Don’t trivialize anyone’s pain. It’s not physic a l ; y o u

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Firm appoints Nollywood actress as brand ambassador

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Friska Farms Limited, producers of Friska Herbal Teas, has appointed one of Nigeria’s top actors and TV presenters, Ariyiike Owolagba (aka Ariyiike Dimples), as its brand ambassador. The appointment reinforces Friska Farms’ aim to promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle for everyone, with a vision to be the leading African organic lifestyle promoter by providing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Zlatan features Frost Water in new official video, ‘The Matter’ 

Posted on Author Reporter

Finally, the official video of one of the most anticipated songs of the year, “The Matter” by Zlatan featuring Papisnoop is out.  During the lockdown period of the coronavirus pandemic, the self-acclaimed Zanku master and lord of trends, Zlatan Ibile tapped into the trending ‘Solve The Matter’ social trend when he hit the studio for […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon. This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: