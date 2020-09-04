I battled depression for eight years –Betty Irabor

Betty Irabor, publisher of Genevieve Magazine, has recounted battling with depression for eight years which made her to lose so much weight at the time. The 63-year-old author spoke of her mental health journey in a series of posts on her Twitter handle, months after admitting she had once attempted suicide during one of her episodes. “My battle with depression lasted 8 years. I have been out of that dark hole for some 5 years now and I wrote a book on my experience,” Irabor wrote. “I am fantastic thanks to my family especially hubby, God and my therapists.

There’s a lot of self-effort required on the journey to recovery. “When I was battling depression and lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet and hounded me till I was ashamed to go out. A News Daily called me Anorexic. “I got labelled “Snobbish” cos I lost every ability to socialize….Hmm Things are never what they seem. Let’s be guided.”

While earlier charging people who have never experienced such conditions to not be quick to judge victims, Irabor had said: “At the time I attempted suicide, I was sick and in pain. “There was a volcano somewhere inside of me that needed to erupt and suicide seemed like an option to avoid the eruption. Don’t trivialize anyone’s pain. It’s not physic a l ; y o u

Like this: Like Loading...