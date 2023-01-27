I became a barrister to please my parents – Female lawyer

…’now full-time dancer to fulfil my destiny’

Desiree Shareef is a lawyer in deference to her parents, but made a detour into dance to unleash her innate creativity and also fulfil her destiny In an era when fixation on status symbol myth is the driving force behind most events of life, there seems to be a remnant in the society who still hold dear, the belief that standing out is most possible when one stands alone on the platform of concrete personal conviction. Shareef graduated in 2012 from the University of Abuja, and attended the Nigerian law school in 2015, after which she was called to the bar. The lawyer turned professional dancer now obviously has proven that fulfilment in life is only possible, when one enjoys the liberty of flowing in the direction of one’s most dominant passion.

Biblical injunction

Though, according to her, dance and entertainment instinct naturally flowed in her blood, she could not compromise the Biblical injunction mandating children to obey their parents. Shareef ’s decision to read law and be adorned in silk gown and wig may have been premeditated to please her parents, but porting into dance became an expression of self will, and first step towards destiny realization. She said: “Growing up folks called me a lawyer because I was always ready to have the last word in or ‘argue my case’. We always want to make our parents proud and do what they asked directly or indirectly right? So studying law seemed like the right thing to do. “I can’t say I practised law, the only time I did anything related to that was in my NYSC year and my internship at Law School.

‘Dancing lawyer’

“I schooled at the University of Abuja, graduated in 2012 and focused on dance for a while and then went to Law School in 2015. “No one was surprised about my turning to dance completely; I think it was clear to everyone that my heart was in it. I was nicknamed ‘the dancing lawyer’ by my close course mates.” While there are countless numnotber of people who may ignore the stark realities of life and intentionally stick to a particular profession, even without tangible results, just for egocentric reasons, this young woman and mother said she had to break the jinx to unleash her innate creativity. Shareef argued that no profession is inferior to the other, stating that becoming a notable professional requires great dedication and commitment in deployment of cognate resources. She also noted that the perception that pursuing a career in dance i n s t e a d of legal practice was tantamount to leaving certainty to embrace uncertainty was not only a misconception, but myopic mindset.

Creativity

She further pointed out that the creativity she is deploying to mentor young people in dance and also positively impact the society would have been lost in oblivion, had her foray into law not cut short. Her words: “ The idea that dance in comparison to law is uncertain is false, it’s just a mindset, I once thought that way too, that was why I studied law, but with exposure and more information about dance and dance business my perspective changed. “My decision to become a dancer wasn’t one made lightly; dance is just as demanding in resources and training as any other career path. I always had an interest in performing arts. In high school I was the president of a drama club and won numerous local and national dance competitions, I just followed my passion. “Whatever anyone sets out to do, they need to do the work, and nothing comes easy. Anything that does, doesn’t last very long. Do the required research, know your pros and cons, weigh out all possible outcomes and risks involved and when you make a decision on what path to follow, follow it through to the end.”

Award winning

The award winning dancer alluded to the fact that for skills, gift and potential to make any significant impact in any human endeavour, the possessor must be ready to undergo the furnace of relevant training. Underscoring the relevance of training, she disclosed that though not active in legal practice, training as a lawyer has continued to add value to her dance career. “My first professional dance training was with the Latin Dance Club in Lagos. I trained in Latin and ballroom dances. I also studied at Peridance Capiezo in New York, where I got training in various dance genres and music. Before then I was self- trained, just a little girl who loved to dance. “I have used my knowledge gained from law as a dancer more. I have to draft contracts and MOUs and understand legal implications of certain businesses I venture into as an entertainer, so there are no regrets for studying law at all.” Having been dancing and coaching young dancers professionally for the past 16 years, she explained that she had numnot only enjoyed accolades and interfaced with notable leaders, but was satisfied being a dancer. Like in every career, she admitted that coaching upcoming dancers was as inspiring as it can be difficult and taxing.

First paycheck

“Like everyone who dances, I’ve been dancing from the moment I could walk, however I got my first paycheck as a dancer in 2007 when I worked with close ups on a national brand tour, so it’s safe to say I have been in the industry for about 16 years. “If I had decided to remain in the legal profession I think what I would have missed out on the most is the chance to showcase my creativity. I’ve had the privilege of performing before the President of Nigeria. I’ve had the privilege of representing Nigeria in other countries. I enjoy what I do, and nothing beats being paid to do something you genuinely enjoy doing. One major benefit for me is my husband; I don’t think our paths would have crossed if I had stayed with law. “Training young dancers is tasking, especially with the perception people in our country have of dance as a career. “Dancers have to be moulded in mind and body to understand dance is more than just movements there’s a lot more involved than just the gifts and passion. Dance is still growing in Nigeria and luckily for us, it’s beginning to get the recognition it deserves. “Luckily dancers I work with have the passion to dance, inspiring them is not so difficult, however, the challenges faced with dance as a business is where the work is, but every career comes with challenges, so with the little knowledge I have, I educate them and we all learn from our mistakes and keep pushing through and keep developing ourselves.”

Swimming against the tide

Despite swimming against the tide, by choosing dance instead of legal practice, unlike many of her peers, she said the achievement she recorded in the dance industry has endeared her to both her parents and contemporaries. Apparently, the dancer demonstrates that what matters in life is being focused and diligently working hard while striving towards excellence and efficiency. “My folks had their doubts in the beginning but now I can say they are proud that I have become my own person. It’s the joy of every parent to see their child succeed honestly. My husband has been a blessing, his support has been unwavering,” she added.

