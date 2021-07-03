I begged Princess to drop molestation case against Baba Ijesha –Iya Rainbow

Nollywood veteran, Idowu Philips popularly known as Iya Rainbow, has revealed how she begged comedian, Princess to drop the molestation case against Baba Ijesha. According to the movie star, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph at an event held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, she begged the movie star to drop the case for four days but she paid deaf ears.

“Before the matter was settled, I asked Princess for four days not to take the matter to court. I urge her not to let this matter get louder, but she refused. Now, see how the whole thing played out,” she said. Baba Ijesha was arrested on April for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess.

In a video that has since gone viral, the disgraced actor confessed to molesting the little girl when she was seven. He was arraigned before a magistrate court in June on a four count charge. He has, however, been granted bail.

Like this: Like Loading...