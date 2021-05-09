News

I believe in united Nigeria, not secession –Umahi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday declared his belief in a united Nigeria and condemned calls for secession by some groups in the country. Umahi said this in Abakaliki during the conclusion of the 8-day prayer and fasting session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi Chapter, over the security situation in the state.

 

The governor said he believed in a country where oneness, freedom, equity, justice, fairness among other virtues prevailed. “I do not believe in second- class citizenship where a section of the country is being seen to be superior to others.

“We are all created by God and no one should talk of disintegrating the country,” he said. He admitted that most of the secessionist groups’ agitations were genuine, noting that they could however be addressed.

 

“I want Igbos to submit these agitations and I would lead the governors and leaders of the zone to the centre to address these grievances. “The groups can then do what they like if after six months, we fail to address these grievances,” he said.

 

Umahi urged the people to shun bitterness, anger, violence among other vices, to avoid bringing war and destruction unto the land. “We would tell the authorities in Abuja that our people are aggrieved but such cannot be addressed by insulting the president, governors and leaders from other regions of the country,” he said.

 

The governor thanked CAN for nurturing the spiritual life of the state and urged it to engage all aggrieved groups in the 13 local government areas of the state to shun violence.

 

Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, State CAN Chairman, admonished Ebonyi people and Nigerians to appreciate God’s mercy upon them and repent from their evil ways. “There has been no destruction or armed robbery in the state since this prayer and fasting session commenced as this shows God’s divine mercy upon the state. “No country would experience the present situation in Nigeria and still remain one yet the citizens are bracing the inherent challenges with fortitude,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Yoruba youths ask IG to fast track police reform

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform to guarantee security of lives and property in the country. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, president of Igbimo Odo Yoruba Afenifere, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said the youth group supported the #EndSARS protest but frowned at the looting and […]
News Top Stories

#ENDSARS (DAY 10): 3 die in Edo, Ondo as protesters defy ban in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…hold Jumat prayer, candlelight vigil, share food, drinks Activities were grounded in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital as two persons were feared dead during a violent clash between pro and anti- End$ARS protesters in the state. Similarly, one of the protesters of #EndSARS in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was reportedly killed when […]
News Top Stories

Umahi to Miyetti Allah: Ebonyi under tension over herdsmen killings

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

…says herdsmen privy to killings   Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, has linked the rising tension in the state to herdsmen massacre in the area. The governor warned the leadership of Miyetti Allah over the activities of herdsmen.   Umahi said he has observed that all the herdsmen in the state have left […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica