I believe Tinubu will succeed Buhari – Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai believes the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Bola Tinubu will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, Tinubu’s attributes and his efforts in reaching out to those that matter stands him out from other candidates.

He said: “For a long time I have nursed this feeling that Tinubu is the next President because I see in him a true Nigerian who believes in everybody regardless of his tribe or religion.” Speaking while receiving Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima in his home yesterday, Yakasai said the idea of reaching out to stakeholders regarding Nigerian affairs rather than sending messages is what differentiates Tinubu from others. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Shettima dismissed Thisday newspaper’s opinion poll as “deliberate bias that isn’t a reflection of the reality on the ground”.

The former Borno State governor said: “We are completely indifferent to the projection of some charlatans who know next to nothing about the political geography of Nigeria.” Thisday’s poll on Tuesday had ranked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar ahead of Tinubu in the February election. Shettima said the projection was a “deliberate bias designed by the organisation to discredit Tinubu”.

He added: “The APC is fully grounded with the reality of Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. “We know the reality on the ground and by God’s grace we are going to win next year’s election.” Thisday’s poll projected Atiku to secure 25 per cent of the total votes in 23 states, with Tinubu getting 25 per cent of the votes in 20 states. The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso were ranked third and fourth respectively in the projection.

 

