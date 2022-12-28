I believe Tinubu will succeed Buhari – Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai believes the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Bola Tinubu will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Tinubu’s attributes and his efforts in reaching out to those that matter stands him out from other candidates.

He said: “For a long time I have nursed this feeling that Tinubu is the next President because I see in him a true Nigerian who believes in everybody regardless of his tribe or religion.”

Speaking while receiving Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima in his home Wednesday, Yakasai said the idea of reaching out to stakeholders regarding Nigerian affairs rather than sending messages is what differentiates Tinubu from others.

