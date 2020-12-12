I burnt my school uniform because of sports –Grace Anigbata

2018 Senior African Athletics Championships and 2019 African Games gold medalist in women Triple Jump, Grace Anigbata, told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that she still loves football and hopes to go into the game in the future as a referee. Excerpts…

How does it feel adding the last African Games title to the Senior African Athletics Championship you won last year in Asaba?

Well it’s a thing of joy, it’s something I’ve been working for. Even last year I really worked hard because I wanted to be the champion and after that I told myself that I would need to work harder if I want to be the best. Becoming African champion is not enough, but maintaining the status is the main job. After winning last year, I knew people would be waiting for what I will do this year and I am happy to have achieved the title in Morocco.

At the Senior African Athletics Championships in Asaba in 2018, it was a case of you choosing between High Jump and Triple Jump; you however went for the later and won gold, what informed that decision?

Well, the reason I chose Triple Jump was because I knew I could perform better there at the African championship than going for High Jump because I really worked hard for the triple jump than the high jump. I am more perfect in it and I am of the opinion that there are lot of opportunities for me to perform well in there and that was why I went for triple jump.

Could you compare being a home-based athlete with your present sstatus as foreign-based athlete?

I will say there are not too many differences between being a home-based athlete and foreign-based athlete. It’s just a thing of joy for me moving to the US to continue with my career and studies.

How has it been since you moved to the US?

Initially it was stressful and not easy like going for training, going for classes also. Last year back at home, I was only thinking about my training, how to jump well and perform well in competitions. However, since moving to the US, I have had to add classes to my schedule and how to get good grades in my courses.

Could you compare combining education with sports in Nigeria and doing same in the US?

They are not the same; combining education with sport in the US is easier than in Nigeria because they use different systems, so there is time for everything in there. Often times, I have class in the morning and it ends before 12, so I have time to go for training for like two hours and I return back to my class later, I can say that it is easier than in Nigeria.

During your time in Nigeria you combined different sports like high jump, long jump and even triple jump, but now you are concentrating more on triple jump, how were you able to identify the particular one you know you have strength in?

Like you rightly said I do the three very well, they are all important. High jump helps me to perform well in triple jump while long jump also plays its own role. I chose the triple jump because I believe I am strong enough to do the triple jump. With the help of the long and high jump I have been better in the triple jump.

How did you start your career as an athlete?

It’s a long story. After I finished from secondary school in 2014, I thought to myself that I could take up sports as a career because I really love it, it was then I decided to move to Enugu where I met some senior athletes who I planned to train with. I have been dreaming of training with them since I watched them in calabar. I told myself I wanted to train with these people and I believed I could do something good. I started training with them in 2015. I started as high jumper because that was what I was doing in school; I however later found joy in triple jump.

When you wanted to go into sports fully in 2015, did you receive your parents’ blessing?

For my parents they actually did the best they could. Before I finished from secondary school, I actually wanted to go into football as a professional, but my brother disagreed and said that I am not going to do sport anymore. It was a serious fight that I had to burn my school uniform because of football. I spoke to my dad that I really wanted to be a sports p e r – son. I n m y fami l y , t h e y a r e g o o d in football and in sport generally. I went for a school game at Anambra state, after the competition when I got home I thought to myself that something good could come out. So I got home and my dad gave me his full consent to go into sport.

Would you say it has been the best decision?

I can say it is the best decision of my life because I love sport so much, I derive joy in sport. Whenever I am angry I remember I have to watch a game, people running and jumping. Watching this gave me joy that means I have to stick with it.

Let’s go back to when you were in Enugu, you happened to be involved in football officiating, and other sports. I remember watching you train as an athlete in the morning and later as a referee, why referee at that time?

I played and love football. When I got down to Enugu I thought to myself that the fact I am not going i n t o football, I b e – lieve referee is a perfect thing f o r me, it g e t s m e closer to football for the fact that I love i t so much.

Would you still go back to refereeing in the future?

When I was moving down to the US my aim was that If I had the opportunity I will have to find time to continue with it because I really wish to, but I can’t say I won’t get back to it if there is opportunity for that because I still love football.

Do you still have your football skills?

Yes I do, I practice football and catch some fun while playing matches, but I don’t think I can do that fully anymore. It is not that I don’t have the strength but there is a big difference between football and athletics so I have to be careful with what I do with my body, so I don’t sustain injury. That is why I can’t do that anymore.

Olympic Games is the ultimate for all athletes, what do you think you can do to qualify and also achieve success?

Yeah, I will be so excited to qualify for the Olympics and I believe once I do, I am going to be ready for it. I just need a chance to train with my coach because for now I am lacking a lot in terms of training with my personal trainer.

With all what you have achieved personally and where you are at the moment, will you say you have made it or you have not got anywhere?

I haven’t started and the reason for saying that is because I am not known yet. I am just coming up, nobody knows me yet. To be there, I will have to compete with the world champion and win, that is when I will see myself as already making it. For now, I haven’t achieved anything, it is just like a stepping stone with the little I already achieved. I am however working towards something. It is like digging the ground to build a house and for that to happen, you have to construct a good foundation.

With the stress of combining education and sports, how do you find time to unwind?

I don’t have time to enjoy myself because in school most times you will be thinking of classes, assignments, tests, training, you really want to perform well. Each day that passes by, you are thinking of how you will pass your test and still do well in training because combining the two is not easy. You have to keep one aside for you to achieve the other. I don’t have much time to go out because often the free time I have is to train. After I am done with training, I would go back to school for classes.

