…I can be endorsed by traditional rulers – Speaker

The Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, has said that traditional rulers from his area can endorse him as their candidate for the 2023 governorship polls. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers of Izzi Local Government Area of the state recently endorsed Nwifuru, a situation that was condemned by aspirants and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwifuru made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki while interacting with newsmen after visiting the executive committee members of the APC in the state. The speaker said that though he has not yet declared his interest to contest for the position, the traditional rulers’ action was in the interest of the people.
