…I can be endorsed by traditional rulers – Speaker

The Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, has said that traditional rulers from his area can endorse him as their candidate for the 2023 governorship polls. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers of Izzi Local Government Area of the state recently endorsed Nwifuru, a situation that was condemned by aspirants and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwifuru made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki while interacting with newsmen after visiting the executive committee members of the APC in the state. The speaker said that though he has not yet declared his interest to contest for the position, the traditional rulers’ action was in the interest of the people.

 

Tinubu, Mba, Shagaya task youths on leadership at Maktoub Forum

The Chairman Loatsad and co-founder Noelle Foundation, Mr. Seyi Tinubu; the spokesman for Nigeria Police, Mr. Frank Mba and businessman, Hakeem Shagaya, have urged Nigerian youths to step forward and play active role in leadership/politics. They made the appeal yesterday at the 3rd edition of the annual Maktoub Youth Forum held in Abuja. Tinubu, who […]
FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]
Group hails COAS Buratai, Military over sacrifices in restoring peace to Yobe State

Some stakeholders from 17 local governments in Yobe State have applauded Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the nation’s military for restoring peace in the state.   The group, under the auspices of Yobe Progressive Association (YPA) consented that the troops have done extremely well in securing lives and properties in the state.   In a […]

