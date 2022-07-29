I can break Yekini’s goals record – Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has said he believes he has enough in his kitty to surpass the goal scoring record of legendary Nigerian attacker, Rashidi Yekini. Yekini played for more than 15 years in the Super Eagles, scoring 37 goals in 62 appearances in the period, the highest of any Nigerian attacker.

Osimhen’s four goals against São Tomé and Principé took his Nigerian tally to 15 and he’s now in the top 10 scorers in the country. He needs to score 22 goals with many years ahead to beat Yekini’s record and the player said he has the capacity to surpass Yekini’s records as Nigeria’s leading scorer. “I used to say it’s a big shoe to fill but with the kind of quality that I possess, and the kind of determination that I’ve acquired in this my career, I think I can actually break it or even surpass it,” Osimhen said. “But it won’t be easy and that won’t make me the greatest Nigerian striker ever.

We still have the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins and the rest of them but now I believe it’s my time and it’s my turn and I can utilise it very well.” Osimhen scored seven headed goals in the Serie A last season and has become one of the best headers of the ball in Europe. The Nigerian spoke about his aerial strength as a factor he built a long time ago.

