Metro & Crime

I can end violence in Plateau – Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

*As Irigwe, Fulani sign Peace Commitment

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed optimism of a lasting peace and an end to recurring violence in Bassa Local Government where attacks have led to loss of lives and destruction of properties, farmlands and livestock.

Lalong, who witnessed the signing of the expression of commitment to peace between the Irigwe and Fulani communities in Bassa Local Government Area, said he was happy that there is a genuine and collective effort to address the spade of violence that has grossly affected people of the area and the state in general.

“Today’s gathering which is at the instance of the leadership of the Irigwe and Fulani is for these two communities to tell the whole world that they had tested the bitter pills that violent conflict serves but now willing, ready and able to chart a new course for themselves by first forgiving the past in order to reconcile the future,” he said.

He said upon coming into office in 2015, his administration inherited the crisis but was determined to confront the challenges head-on, which enables it to immediately develop a policy framework in a way that moves away from the reactive approach to being proactive.

“The nearly two-decade experience of violent conflict between Irigwe and Fulani of Irigwe Chiefdom has given my administration sleepless nights. Yet, we never for once relented in our effort and desire to expand the frontiers of peace and security in those communities in particular and, the entire Bassa Local Government Area in general.

“My personal involvement in the mediation of this conflict was hinged on the ongoing interventions of both the Plateau State Peace Building Agency and the state’s Inter-Religious Council who have worked closely with other stakeholders, including external actors to bring peace and stability in communities ravaged by internecine conflict,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits riding on over 50 motorcycles on Saturday night attacked Kaya village I Kaduna State and killed at least 18 people. The attackers also burnt 11 shops and five vehicles. The invasion led to pandemonium in the village as residents fled in different directions. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong has tested positive for COVID-19 following a test he and members of his family carried out recently. The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr. Makut Simon Macham in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos, said the governor’s test […]
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq signs Kwara Investment Promotion Agency Bill

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has signed into law a bill establishing the Kwara Investment Promotion Agency (KWIPA), saying it is a bold step to attract more investors and drive economic growth. He said the idea is to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, with the agency serving as the melting pot for ideas and entrepreneurs wanting to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica