I can end violence in Plateau – Lalong

*As Irigwe, Fulani sign Peace Commitment

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed optimism of a lasting peace and an end to recurring violence in Bassa Local Government where attacks have led to loss of lives and destruction of properties, farmlands and livestock.

Lalong, who witnessed the signing of the expression of commitment to peace between the Irigwe and Fulani communities in Bassa Local Government Area, said he was happy that there is a genuine and collective effort to address the spade of violence that has grossly affected people of the area and the state in general.

“Today’s gathering which is at the instance of the leadership of the Irigwe and Fulani is for these two communities to tell the whole world that they had tested the bitter pills that violent conflict serves but now willing, ready and able to chart a new course for themselves by first forgiving the past in order to reconcile the future,” he said.

He said upon coming into office in 2015, his administration inherited the crisis but was determined to confront the challenges head-on, which enables it to immediately develop a policy framework in a way that moves away from the reactive approach to being proactive.

“The nearly two-decade experience of violent conflict between Irigwe and Fulani of Irigwe Chiefdom has given my administration sleepless nights. Yet, we never for once relented in our effort and desire to expand the frontiers of peace and security in those communities in particular and, the entire Bassa Local Government Area in general.

“My personal involvement in the mediation of this conflict was hinged on the ongoing interventions of both the Plateau State Peace Building Agency and the state’s Inter-Religious Council who have worked closely with other stakeholders, including external actors to bring peace and stability in communities ravaged by internecine conflict,” he said.

