I can go to the extreme to interprete my role –Ojikutu

Temitope Omowunmi Ojikutu has enjoyed a smooth sail in the movie industry. Since she joined the make-believe industry, she has continued to show her versatility and ability to fit into any role with outstanding delivery. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the mother of two who works with Lagos State Government, reveal her passion for acting, life as a single mother and sundry issues

Who would you say influenced your growing up most; your mum or dad? How?

I will say my mom and dad because growing up under them was fun. My dad and my mom always provided my needs and they were always available to teach us the right path to follow. In essence, I enjoyed growing up under them.

What made you to decide on acting as a career?

It was a long time dream. Right from my secondary school days, I have always wanted to act. I was also encouraged by my art teacher then Mr. Magriola. I was a member of Art and Dramatic Society where I developed interest in acting. But professionally, I joined acting in 2018 at Ilesa,Osun State, through the help of another rising actress, Titilope Fatai, who introduced me to Afeez Eniola on the set of ‘Ronbi’. Today, the rest is history. I will also like to appreciate my uncle Alhaji Kayode Bakare who believed in me and also the person that gave me money for my first production.

Do you consider acting as passion or career?

I will attribute that to my passion. As you can see, only acting can’t sort my bills. As a single mother, I have two kids to cater for, I am not wayward, so I have to get a corporate job aside to provide myself and my kids needs while acting becomes my second assignment.

How did you get your first role?

I got my first role in a movie titled ‘Ronbi’, at Ilesa, Osun State, through Mr. Afeez Eniola, popularly known as Onile Ere. Titilope Fatai introduced me to him and he gave me the opportunity to stand before camera.

Which of your movies would you describe as the toughest so far?

‘Oke Meje’ was really tough. The role I played in the movie is something I can’t do on a normal day, I mean in real life. Getting the right cast for each role and getting to use the Ori Oke itself was so tough.

Tell us about the challenges you face as an actress

There are lots of challenges being an actress. This is an industry where people do not wish you well. You help people and they pay you back with evil. Nobody wants to help you without taking advantage. This is the reason I always produce more to avoid industry’s unnecessary issues.

Why do you think actresses are mostly target for promiscuous men?

Most actresses are beautifully structured, and don’t forget the fact that we are the screen divas, we appear every now and then on the TV set which automatically exposes us to the world. So, all eyes are on actresses, and promiscuous men will always show interest.

What gives you fulfillment?

Whenever I pick up my Bible to read, I feel fulfilled. More so, I feel happy whenever I lay my hands on something and that thing is successful. We all have different things that drive us crazy though.

Tell us about any particular regret Do I even have any regret?

No regrets so far. I am this kind of person who sees challenges of life as part of what makes us whom we are. I don’t just jump into something, I always try to take my time on them so that I won’t have any regrets about my decision in future.

What would you say is the greatest sacrifice you have made to become the person you are today?

Given up my weekend grooves to be on set. If you are the type who love to enjoy your life by weekend after working for the whole week you will understand my point here. Sometimes, I will be planning to hang out with friends or attend an event after making the clothes and the director just place a call to you that you have to come on set same day, you have no option than to choose between the location or the party, as an upcoming, you will definitely choose the location because there is always time to groove.

If you could changes one thing about yourself, what will that be?

That should be my body weight. I wish could keep a very smart body, but it is rather unfortunate that I have added unnecessary weight and to burn the fat is not that easy.

What’s your greatest fear about life?

Failure. The fear of failure is the beginning of wisdom for me. I have to attempt to do something and along the line I couldn’t achieve it based on one reason or the other. I will rather not try it than to fail, but as a human, if you don’t try something new, that means you are a failure. So, I fear failure in life.

There has been a lot of story about sexual harassment in the film industry, tell us your story

Well, I wouldn’t know if this is actually real or not but the truth of the matter is that it hasn’t happened to me. Honestly, I have never had one. I am a single mother of two, I have my work, I fund my productions, I don’t walk in a way that someone come to me to say nonsense, I don’t give room for that.

Have you ever been ask for sex to get role?

Honestly never. I don’t beg to get movie roles, I believe in God’s time is the best, if it is my time to blow, I will but I will never trade my honey pot to get to the top in the movie Industry.

What extent can you go to interpret your role?

I can go extreme but it depends on the script. You don’t expect me to go on the set naked because I want to interpret a movie role, I will rather leave the set for another. I am a Yoruba woman who has a lot of respects for our culture.

Where do you feel the movie industry needs to improve?

We are improving every day. If you look at the industry now, you will agree with me that so many things have changed and it will still change more. But I want the changes to be the quality of our productions.

How do you combine acting, being a civil servant and a mother?

That’s a tough one though. I have understanding kids who are very proud of their mom. I don’t joke with my work, I only film weekends. I also set time for my kids once I am back from work it’s all about them.

If given opportunity, what would you love to do different in your career?

I will love to be a party planner, I wouldn’t know if this is because I love food or because I love meeting people every day (Lolz).

No doubt you’re armed with a charming face, how do you handle male admirers

Well I just smile and listen to what they have to say then I take my leave. As a single mom, I need to be extra careful so that what made me to fall in the first place should not fall me the second time. Men are liars and pretenders, they just want to see your pant and take a walk. I respect my fans a lot and I am always trying to be diplomatic when it comes to the issue of male admirer.

What is your opinion on the newly introduce NBC Code?

I think the Federal government and movie practitioners should find a way to settle all the issues and have a level playing ground. So at the end of the day it becomes a win-win situation for everybody.

Aside acting, do you also produce?

Yes, I have produced five movies and they are: ‘Talent’, ‘Pay Back’, ‘Oke Meje’, ‘Omo’loja’ and ‘Say No To Rape’. I can’t remember how many l have featured in but to mention few that I remember. They are ‘Ronbi’, ‘Ebiti’, ‘Ikilo’, ‘Matanga’, ‘Agbara Farasin’.

Briefly tell us about your background and childhood/growing up days?

I am Ms Temitope Ojikutu, an actress and a civil servant, working at Eti Osa Local Government. I am a single mother of two. I am also a Basketballer and I still play till date. I started my education at Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi, after which I gained admission into Holy Child College, Obalende, Ikoyi, for my secondary school education. I studied at the University of Lagos for my Bsc in Business Administration. And also had my MPA certificate in Public Administration in the same institution.

