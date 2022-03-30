Business

I can help achieve N1 to $1 through digital economy, Sam Zuga tells CBN

Archbishop Sam Zuga, who recently promised to clear $97 billion of the Federal Government’s debts in 12 months using Zugacoin has just met with the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora.

The Archbishop confirmed his successful meeting with the executives inside CBN building in Abuja which is focused on economic policies and issues bordering on the betterment of Nigeria’s economy.

Sam Zuga, who also promised to make the value of one naira at par with one dollar, explained that he plans to achieve this through digital economy/digital currency.

Currently, the naira is trading at N580 to a dollar and the cleric has vowed to drastically tackle this with Zugacoin to elevate the value of the local currency.

Sam Zuga, who is the world’s first Professor of Digital Economy, took the bold step to intervene shortly after the Federal Government incurred N950 billion new domestic borrowing between January 2022 and March 11, 2022.

The fresh borrowing was disclosed on March 17 in the presentation of the Public Debt Data as of December 31, 2021, by the Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha.

According to Sam Zuga, who is the Founder of Zuga Coin, every single Nigerian is owing roughly $485, thus ZUGACOIN BEP20 (SZCB) is the way to go urgently.

He explained further: “Apart from the Federal Government debt profile of over $97 billion currently, if shared to the rough estimated population of 200 million Nigerians, everyone is owing roughly $485. This is not inclusive of the additional debts from each state in Nigeria respectively.

With your cooperation by following instructions, ZUGACOIN can clear all these debts in 12 months.
I believe in using the available to do the impossible. Let us use the available population of Nigerians to come out of debt through wisdom.
ZUGACOIN BEP20 (SZCB) is the way to go urgently by every Nigerian.”

 

