Arts & Entertainments

I can kiss anyone… even animal, says Maureen, Chukwujekwu’s ex

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Maureen Esisi, the exwife of Blossom Chukwujekwu, the Nollywood actor, says she can kiss a man, woman, or animal as long as they have “my mumu button.” ‘Mumu button’ is a common relationship slang used to describe a person’s love language, which when activated could make someone act in unusual ways. On Wednesday, Esisi shared a lovey-dovey video of herself and a man at an event in an Instagram post. In the video clip, she was seen kissing the man with a smile etched on her face. It remains to be seen if the man in the video is her lover.

“I’m a kisser if you have my mumu button, man or woman or animal I will kiss the hell outta you,” she wrote in a post accompanying the video. Esisi and Chukwujekwu tied the knot in 2015 but parted ways in 2019. In April last year, Esisi recounted how she had suicidal thoughts following her separation from the actor. She also described the day the pair split as the “worst day of my life”. “Worst day today. Work sucked greatly my heart sank too… Weird thing is by this time last year, exactly same date and the same time, my old man broke to me the news of my marriage being over,” she had said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Meet Nollywood’s fast rising actress and producer, Chizoba Chimezie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chizoba Chimezie, popularly known as Chizzy is one quintessential actress and movie producer currently making waves in Nollywood.   The graduate of History and Strategic Studies from the prestigious University of Lagos has worked in various sectors in the creative and entertainment industry, from acting, modelling, movie production, advertising and branding where she had and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Small Doctor, Terry G, 9ice, others to thrill at Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz in Ijebu Ode

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Award-winning stand-up comedian, radio and TV presenter, actor, writer and master of ceremonies (MC), Gbenga Adeyinka, has concluded plans to make this year’s Eid-el-Kabir (Ileya) celebration a memorable one with a special edition of his scintillating Laffmattazz music and comedy show. Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (a day after Ileya) at the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Araloba Season 14: Creative engagement of The Dancer and the Poet

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Dancer And The Poet” is set for virtual presentation as the highpoint of performances for Araloba Season 14, celebrating Theatre Centrik @21, which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 27th of August, 2020. The piece is a rich presentation of poetry is an expression of dance in lines, rhymes and rhythms, presented to you […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica