I can kiss anyone… even animal, says Maureen, Chukwujekwu’s ex

Maureen Esisi, the exwife of Blossom Chukwujekwu, the Nollywood actor, says she can kiss a man, woman, or animal as long as they have “my mumu button.” ‘Mumu button’ is a common relationship slang used to describe a person’s love language, which when activated could make someone act in unusual ways. On Wednesday, Esisi shared a lovey-dovey video of herself and a man at an event in an Instagram post. In the video clip, she was seen kissing the man with a smile etched on her face. It remains to be seen if the man in the video is her lover.

“I’m a kisser if you have my mumu button, man or woman or animal I will kiss the hell outta you,” she wrote in a post accompanying the video. Esisi and Chukwujekwu tied the knot in 2015 but parted ways in 2019. In April last year, Esisi recounted how she had suicidal thoughts following her separation from the actor. She also described the day the pair split as the “worst day of my life”. “Worst day today. Work sucked greatly my heart sank too… Weird thing is by this time last year, exactly same date and the same time, my old man broke to me the news of my marriage being over,” she had said.

