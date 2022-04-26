News Top Stories

I can rescue Nigeria from security challenges, poverty –Saraki

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki insists he has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from poverty and security challenges.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, who labelled Nigeria “the capital of kidnapping in the world”, said in Akure yesterday that he is the man needed by the country in its critical period. The former Kwara State governor was in the Ondo capital to woo delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

 

He urged Nigerians to elect a President that has what it takes to turn the economy. He promised to attract foreign investments to create opportunities for youths. Saraki said: “We must turn around and fix this country. What kind of President do we need? He must have the capacity to understand the nation and have economic capacity.

 

“I brought innovations to the Kwara State agriculture sector by introducing mechanized farming. We need a President who can unite the nation just like I united the Senate when I was the President of the red chamber. “Every Nigerian would access universal health insurance.

 

These are free and fair health services everyone should enjoy. We must improve our education system by paying our lecturers and providing adequate facilities.

 

By doing this, we will produce employable graduates. “To secure the country, we need a President who is bold enough to combat the insurgents and other criminals. I will tackle security by employing state-of-the-art technology. “Women would be engaged in different departments in my government, besides provision of special funds for women and youths to start cottage businesses.”

 

On his selection as the consensus candidate of the North, he said: “The beauty is that northern elders have spoken and I think we should face the issues that are before us, which is, ensuring that our party wins the 2023 general election and I particularly, to see that I win the party’s primary and become the flag bearer of the party and lead the country and this is because I believe that I have a lot to offer and fix up this country.”

 

He added: “The country we are today requires collective responsibility, no single man can make it work, and the more we sit down and engage ourselves, the better.”

 

