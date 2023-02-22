News Top Stories

I can see why judges in Cross River State are intimidated –SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) based in Cross River State, Mba Ukweni, yesterday insisted that the governor, Prof Ben Ayade, does not understand his role as a governor.

Ukweni stated this in an exclusive chat with Daily Telegraph while reacting to the statement made by the governor in the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, during the swearing-in of Justice Amajama Jacob Eneji and Justice Edem Nyong Okokon.

 

It would be recalled that Ayade had at the occasion which was held on Monday, February 20, 2023, stated: “My prayer is that the people we are swearing in today will not turn out to be sources of pain to the state.

“I am a Christian and I will always say my mind. With the support of the Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme, we are lucky to have a dogged fighter like her, we have fought so hard to get many of our judicial officers on the bench, and we have attracted many judges to the Cross River judiciary; but some of them have become sources of pain to the state.

 

“A case that hurts me until tomorrow is the case of a multinational company that was to pay a tenement rate to the state but refused to pay because a judgment of our state High Court said it should not. How does our state generate revenue if our courts keep stopping people and corporate bodies from paying taxes?”

 

The governor queried: “How can you have a transaction of 20 years ago and get a garnishee on a state account in 2023? It is unacceptable. Ukweni said: “If the executive arm of government is responsible, it should not expect the fact that because it is the one that swore in the judges, the judges would now go against their oath of office of doing justice to all manner of people.

“The governor feels that judges are under him and that what he says should be what the judges should do. It means the governor does not understand his role that we have three arms of government and the three arms of governmentareindependent of each other.

“I feel embarrassed that somebody who assumes he is a lawyer should make such a statement that he is at pains to swear in judges because judges turn around to slam decisions against the government. It is wrong for the governor to think that the judges should be under his feet because he pays their salaries.

 

“I can see why some of the judges feel so intimidated. If he could say this openly at a public ceremony, you can imagine the kind of instructions he would have been giving to them in the meetings he has been having privately with them.”

Before his elevation to the bench, Justice Eneji was a Senior State Counsel while Justice Okokon, on the other hand, was, until his elevation, the Chief Registrar of the state judiciary

 

