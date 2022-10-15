Sports

I can’t forget my heroics against Man United – Uzoho

Francis Uzoho has said his awesome performance at Manchester United was a dream he will never forget. United needed their 33rd goal attempt by Scott McTominay in additional time to ensure the Super Eagles shot-stopper did not fly back to Cyprus with a clean sheet. Uzoho made 12 big saves and also trended on Twitter in recognition of his sparkling display in goal.

His Omonia Nicosia coach Neil Lennon hailed him as “world-class”. “Today my dream came through(true),” he tweeted. “Old Trafford I will never forget tonight.” A smiling Uzoho, a lifelong United fan, further admitted in a post- match interview: “Yes, it was my best game. “ I am not disappointed (we lost) b e – cause we had a great game even though we would have preferred to have got at least a point.

“I am happy because it is not an easy stadium to play in against these big players, but in general I am happy. “I have dreamt a long, long time to play here. I prayed to God to get an opportunity to play there. “I am proud of my teammates also because it was not a one-man job, we gave everything on the pitch.”

 

