I can’t remember last time I had sex –Charlyboy

Charles Oputa represents different things to different people. To many, he is the controversial son of a good man, while to many, he is that voice in the wilderness that inspires young people at every level. Lately, Charlyboy as he is popularly known has formed a strong opinion about the upcoming 2023 elections. He speaks with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview on where hope lies for the common man on the street and why he is working hard to bring back his old-time classic show, ‘The Charlyboy Show’ and ‘Street Yarn’

The 2023 elections is the most talked about topic in Nigeria currently. Not only has it generated different dramas but also there is anxiety of who to vote, if the youth will live up to their expectations to get their PVC and vote. We would like to know your thoughts...

I think everybody has come to the conclusion that they are tired of circling the same old story. I think the hopelessness we have found ourselves in is too obvious. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect change.

That is why, as far as the presidential candidates are concerned, the youth seem to be more up and about than I have known them for over the years. I am hoping that this is the beginning of something.

What that is, I don’t know. Revolution in our mindset and in the way we are thinking and to know that we are just being played, because it is from the same old playbook that these people are operating.

And enough should be enough. I am glad that young people appear to be waking up to what I believe is their sole responsibility because if you are not where decisions are being made about your life, you don’t have a say.

And that will be unfortunate because the future belongs to young people and youth of this country. Not to the old people who are supposed to be put to pasture.

So, if in all of these darkness, there is somebody whose rhetorics and words are not the same as we used to hear, of course the youth will gravitate towards that direction because that is not what they are used to.

W e are used to hearing rhetorics that is selfish in its interpretation, and we can’t continue like this. I want to believe that the tipping point will be 2023 as far as our political future is concerned.

From what you have seen and from all the noise on social media, do you think that young Nigerians are actually getting their PVCs to vote come 2023?

Do you think all the drama would translate into PVCs and then votes? I certainly hope so but then, another thing is that I have heard a lot of complaints that people go for three days, four days and they still don’t get their PVCs.

They say the issues are that there are no sufficient machines, not enough INEC officials on ground to attend to people. I don’t know whether it is a plot to discourage or frustrate people from registering. I don’t know if it is a new game plan but whatever it is, I believe the youth are waking up.

I still maintain that the salvation of this country lies in the hands of the few young people who understand the shenanigans of these old players. Not everyone will come on board. I like this analysis. If you look at the people who are holding 200million Nigerians to ransom, they are about 0.005%. I also want to believe that the people who will pay the ultimate cost to make sure they salvage this mess will not be up to 0.002%.

The top three presidential candidates for 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi are believed to have their own baggages. Some may say they all have skeletons in their cupboards, but do you have a preferred candidate if you are asked to choose whom you are voting?

for My job is to first of all, encourage people to vote, to vote their conscience. They should not vote four to eight years away on a pot of rice.

That is doing the same thing we have been doing. I like to remain neutral. I can’t be seen as advocating for any candidate now. I don’t think it is the time. And I am still watching how things are playing out. Nigerians know what to do.

I will like to believe that in my lifetime, come 2023, will be the beginning of something. Whatever that something is, I don’t know but I know that ‘Mumu don belle full’ many Nigerian youths.

Many are saying that the Igbo are not ready to fight for the presidency given the way many are divided to vote their own. What are your thoughts?

I am not going to fall for that propaganda of whether Igbo are ready or not ready to be president. If you see 100 things on social media, sometimes, 70 to 80 per cent are propaganda or fake n e w s .

There is a permanent effort to disorganise us, to disorient us, to get us at each other’s throat. I pray it fails this time around. We can’t continue like this. There is an expiration date to everything.

So many people have wondered if you had run for any political office that you may have won because of what you represent for the youth. People believe you would have done more in politics than in entertainment. Do you think so?

As true as that may sound, I usually say that God has given everybody a particular gift. It’s for you to find what your gift from God is.

My own is to inspire young people to aspire to be great. Any young person that comes across me, I want to leave them better than I met them. That is the line I want to tow. I cannot make a good politician because I cannot be involved in something that will be one thing in the morning, another in the afternoon and a different thing entirely in evening. It’s like saying that football is reigning, people are making money in football. Why don’t you go and play football? I have to have the skill for that.

Regarding the Ike Ekweremadu’s case in the news, you said Nigerian politicians are demonic. Were you misinterpreted or is there a reason you said so?

I say things how I feel. I said they are demonic because you cannot continue squandering money in a land where there is great hunger. It is demonic and evil when they don’t care for the people they swore to protect. A b o u t Ekweremadu’s case, I was wondering how an educated person like that would

fall into that kind of situation. He can get willing donors. You can negotiate with them. It’s not a bad thing if someone is willing to give up their kidney because of whatever arrangements you have. Both parties must understand the agreement involved.

For someone who always says he knows the heartbeats of people on the street, what is the feeling of the poor Nigerians on the street with the present situation?

I am on the streets and there is a lot of pain. That is why you see a lot of increase in violence and hard crimes. People are struggling to survive.

Things are running the way you expect a jungle to run. We are in a jungle.

It is the survival of the fittest out there. Sometimes, I don’t blame young people on how they are exhibiting themselves. The blame game is not just at the doorstep of the supposed leaders or rulers.

We allowed that to happen to us. If we didn’t have that mentality of my thief is better than your thief, we would have been doing something to cage these people. To ask for accountability; we are all part of Nigeria’s problem. Both young people and people of my generation. I don’t think my generation fought hard to protect this next generation.

This generation cannot afford to make that same mistake. I don’t expect everybody to get on board but I expect the critical few to get together and do something. Nobody can convince me that the people of 19th century are better that this 21st century tech savvy generation. I hope this hell we are going through will be an eye opener for young people to make a bold step in 2023 election.

That brings us to the age bracket for people running for presidential post. Do you think it’s time to stop people older than 60 from running for presidency in Nigeria?

People that are younger should show interest and offer a better alternative by their track record and exemplary way. These old people that have occupied the political space are there because they are prospering in it.

They are united in their oppression of poor people. Meanwhile, the people that are being oppressed are not United to fight back this evil. I don’t blame them because I have never seen someone that eats free food that comes out to say he is tired of eating or spending free money.

You added one year few two weeks back. Some of your fans have wondered if you have done plastic surgery to stay younger?

I didn’t add one year. Rather, I removed one year. I do take care of myself. I have people who do different things for me. I have a gym instructor whom when he says, jump! I ask, how high? I have people that make sure my face is always fresh and smooth. I have people who tell me what to eat, when to eat it and what I cannot eat. Above all, 50 per cent of why I look this young is the genes. I must say that I come from a very good stock. The other 50 per cent is lifestyle. I am a health freak, even though I have one or two bad habits that I am not proud of. I do well in keeping healthy, having regular checkups. I exercise regularly. I sleep well. I keep away from things that give me stress. If you take care of your health, the result will be what you see. And if your genes are good, the better.

My father lived more than 90. My mum died at 101 years. My paternal grandfather lived to 105. So, longevity runs in my blood.

People often say I can afford to pay for all these services because I have money. I want people to know that when I started this habit of exercising was when I was broke. I was just starting Charlyboy show. I didn’t have anything to my name but my dream. To put food on the table was a struggle for me. But I had a whole lot of time in my hand. What I started doing to fill in those time, keep my energy up and not allow myself get frustrated, was to exercise. I started working out and it became a habit. So I started all these when I am down and out.

You once told me in an interview that you have piercings in odd places, even on you balls. Are they still there?

No, when you have been there, done that, you start to slow down a bit. I still have a few piercing but not like before. There is time and season for everything. I remember I used to live on bikes. I have not been on one for the past five to six years. I didn’t think that I would stop bike riding because I promoted that culture in Nigeria.

Tell us about your new shows, ‘Street Yarn’ and it was on your social media that ‘The Charlyboy Show’ is coming back as well…

‘Street Yarn’ is about the people. It’s about Charlyboy scootering around town, stopping at different locations to know what is bothering the common man on the street. We talk about trending topics, how they think, what their pain is. It’s like a vox pop but done in a very creative, entertaining way and at the same time, educative. It is also unscripted.

Don’t you think many would harass you with their personal needs on the street, and we all know you are not that rich to feed everybody you meet on the street?

Most people are sensible, especially if they see that the topic we are talking about is serious. They will listen. I know that once in a while, a few will ask you to find them something. I won’t blame them. It’s the situation of the country. I mean, who wants to be begging. If you watch how young Nigerians that have left the shores of this country, blossom and spread their wings in other countries, then you will understand that there is something wrong with this environment. So, wrong that it is killing talents, killing the aspirations of young people. This is why I say our politicians are demonic. The future belongs to young people and if you are not making provisions to catre for these young people, I wonder what that makes you.

You seem to be alone at home. When was the last time you cooked in the kitchen?

This morning! I can take care of myself. Let ‘s put it that way. I have people who come and cook and stock in the freezer but I can take them out and warm them. I am a boy scout. The older you get, the more laid back you become. I hate to use the word older. I enjoy my solitude, for my reflection and my creativity. Many youths have not given up because of me and I don’t want that for them. That is why I keep pushing with my music and shows. To pass my message! I am not into the commercial kind of music. I am not looking to trend. Music is another tool of expression for me.

What do you say to the youths that have abandoned Nigeria for other countries?

They should go if they have the means. We all know why they are going. Then those who are compelled to stay here should fight. We all die here. I myself, I am not going anywhere.

Also speaking about taking care of yourself, do you still wash your clothes by hand? Do you still pound yam by yourself?

Am I from 19th century? There is washing machine to do that. Pound what? When someone can pound and I eat. Why put myself through that stress.

The last time we spoke, you said sex is therapeutic. Is it still one of the things that keep you younger?

When you get to my age, there is less and less concentration on sex. For me, I started early, I have had enough sex in my life to last me three lifetimes. I can’t remember the last time I had sex. Not that I am dead wood but that is the least of my problems.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...