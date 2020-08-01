News

I Can’t Stay Without Writing Music – TC Dope

Tochukwu Moses Ofor a.k.a  TC DOPE, a music artist and performer was born in Lagos, Nigeria

He recently dropped some hit songs and now he discusses his coming project named (Black Roses) with three top Nigeria artists on this project.

In his  recent interview with Cool FM, he said he can’t do without doing music or writing songs.

He has worked with Dremo and Terry Apala, TG Omori and more.

He discusses his coming EP, working with A-List artists on his six tracks project, and he is ready to take the music industry to the next level.

