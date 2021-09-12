Body & Soul

I can’t trust someone who is friends with everyone –Sharon Ooja

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, said she can’t trust someone who makes friends with everyone.

 

In a post recently, the movie star also said being friendly with everyone should not include involvement in personal lives. Sharon added that she finds it unsettling that people can belong to different friend groups.

 

“I can’t trust someone who is friends with everyone. Forget the story of ‘I’m a friendly person’, you can be friendly and not invite everyone into your personal space/life,” she wrote.

“Kiss and hug them whenever you meet in public and keep it moving. No hate, just me keeping my space clean of unwanted energies.” Sharon came into the limelight as an actress in 2016, after playing the role of ‘Shalewa’ in the web series, ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’.

 

She has since then featured in several movies including; ‘Kambili: the Whole 30 Yards’, ‘King of Boys’, ‘Bad Comments’, ‘Bling Lagosians’, ‘Mom’s at War’, ‘Coming from Insanity’, ‘Still Falling’, ‘Oloture’, ‘Who’s the Boss’, ‘From Lagos with love’, and ‘Lara and the Beat’.

 

She also featured in TV shows such as ‘The Men’s Club’, and ‘Gidi Up’ and was nominated as the most popular actress at the 2021 Net Honours.

