I championed VAPP law to protect women, girls against violence – Umahi’s wife

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, at the weekend said she championed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to enable girls and women in the state seek justice against all forms of violence.

She also said she has put in place all other measures to ensure that the women and girls do not suffer violence.

Mrs. Umahi stated this in her goodwill message in this year’s International Day of the Girl Child which she said was coming at a time the global community was passing through the COVID-19 pandemic with its attendant consequences particularly, the lockdown leading to cases of rape and other abuse against the girl child.

“With the theme ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’ I have no doubt that our girls will raise their voices more against any form of gender based violence.

“Luckily, the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law which I championed together with other measures put in place will help us seek justice for our girls who are intimidated or abused.

“I am deeply inspired by the quality contributions of Ebonyi girls to national discourse, activities and competitions. Moreover, our girls have shown diligence to the ideals of hard work and virtue. I am indeed proud of you,” she stated.