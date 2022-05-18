Metro & Crime

I collected N20, 000 as share from Ayefele Fresh FM Radio station robbery, Suspect

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

A member of the armed gang that attacked and robbed staff of the Ayefele Fresh FM, Ibadan on April 10, 2022, Ayobami Erinfolami, 35, has been nabbed by the Oyo State Police Command. On Wednesday he confessed to have collected N20,000 as his share after leading the gang to the radio station.

While being paraded along with 30 other suspected criminals by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ngozi Onadeko, at the Oyo State Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan, Wednesday, the suspect confessed that he collected the sum after they had also gone to a private hospital on the Ring Road, Ibadan where they also robbed the people there.

The Police Commissioner said: “On 10th April, 2022 at about 2300hrs, some members of a notorious criminal gang who specialize in invading hotels, hospitals and other public places to attack unsuspecting members of the public, invaded Fresh FM in the Challenge area, Ibadan.

“The suspected armed robbers broke and entered the studio of the FM station, attacked and dispossessed employees on duty of huge sums of money, expensive cell phones and an FM Radio Transmitter Laptop, at gun point. The incident was reported at the Monitoring Unit Office, Oyo State Command and while investigation was in progress to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime, similar armed robbery operation was carried out at different hotels within Ibadan metropolis by the armed robbers and on 24th April, 2022, the same criminal syndicate members stormed Delight Hospital and Fertility Centre located at Ring Road area, Ibadan where patients, their relatives and employees of the hospital were attacked and dispossessed of cash, cell phones and some other valuable items at gunpoint.

“Sequel to these serial armed robbery incidents, a team of Police operatives attached to the Monitoring Unit embarked on a discreet investigation and in the process, the kingpin of the armed robbery syndicate was arrested in his hideout in connection with the crimes.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and series of other criminal activities he had masterminded with his syndicate members in different parts of Oyo State. Investigation is still ongoing to crack the criminal network and other members of the gang who are at large with a view to recovering the valuable items that were carted away. Further developments will be communicated later.”

In his confession to journalists, Erinfolami, who admitted he was part of the gang, however, denied ownership of the pump action rifle gun found in his possession, but confirmed that it was used by his colleagues who are currently at large during the operation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mystery: Priest, wife, maid die in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Archdeacon of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Abayi-Ariaria, Aba, Abia State, Venerable Julius Dike, his wife, Blessing, and their maid died yesterday under mysterious circumstances. It was learnt that Dike, his wife and the maid held a crusade on the church premises on Sunday, attended a gathering on Monday but did not come out yesterday for […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Executive Council holds maiden meeting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Thursday stated that his administration would focus on developing agriculture and small and medium scale enterprises. Speaking in Yenagoa during the maiden Executive Council meeting of the ‘Prosperity Governmnent’, Governor Diri said in order to actualize this, directed the commissioners in charge of Agriculture and that of Trade, Industry […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo Govt chides PDP over allegations of corruption against Akeredolu, family

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Ondo State Government has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state following allegations of corruption made against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his immediate family. While describing PDP as an unserious political party that had been noted for dishing out lies in the state, the state government emphasised that, lately the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica