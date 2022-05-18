I collected N20, 000 as share from Ayefele Fresh FM Radio station robbery, Suspect

A member of the armed gang that attacked and robbed staff of the Ayefele Fresh FM, Ibadan on April 10, 2022, Ayobami Erinfolami, 35, has been nabbed by the Oyo State Police Command. On Wednesday he confessed to have collected N20,000 as his share after leading the gang to the radio station.

While being paraded along with 30 other suspected criminals by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ngozi Onadeko, at the Oyo State Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan, Wednesday, the suspect confessed that he collected the sum after they had also gone to a private hospital on the Ring Road, Ibadan where they also robbed the people there.

The Police Commissioner said: “On 10th April, 2022 at about 2300hrs, some members of a notorious criminal gang who specialize in invading hotels, hospitals and other public places to attack unsuspecting members of the public, invaded Fresh FM in the Challenge area, Ibadan.

“The suspected armed robbers broke and entered the studio of the FM station, attacked and dispossessed employees on duty of huge sums of money, expensive cell phones and an FM Radio Transmitter Laptop, at gun point. The incident was reported at the Monitoring Unit Office, Oyo State Command and while investigation was in progress to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime, similar armed robbery operation was carried out at different hotels within Ibadan metropolis by the armed robbers and on 24th April, 2022, the same criminal syndicate members stormed Delight Hospital and Fertility Centre located at Ring Road area, Ibadan where patients, their relatives and employees of the hospital were attacked and dispossessed of cash, cell phones and some other valuable items at gunpoint.

“Sequel to these serial armed robbery incidents, a team of Police operatives attached to the Monitoring Unit embarked on a discreet investigation and in the process, the kingpin of the armed robbery syndicate was arrested in his hideout in connection with the crimes.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and series of other criminal activities he had masterminded with his syndicate members in different parts of Oyo State. Investigation is still ongoing to crack the criminal network and other members of the gang who are at large with a view to recovering the valuable items that were carted away. Further developments will be communicated later.”

In his confession to journalists, Erinfolami, who admitted he was part of the gang, however, denied ownership of the pump action rifle gun found in his possession, but confirmed that it was used by his colleagues who are currently at large during the operation.

