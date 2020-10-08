I Combined My Love for Real Estate and Piloting – Ryan Tseko

“I became a pilot at the age of 18 years old and started flying for United Express at 21 years old,” Ryan Tseko notes about the start of his life and career. But these days, he is the Executive Vice-President of Cardone Capital, a thriving real estate company which currently has $1.9 Billion in Multifamily Real Estate Assets. “From an early age, I loved the long game of real estate and its ability to create generational wealth. Naturally, I made a discernable shift from flying to managing Cardone Capital”, Ryan explains.

While in his twenties, Ryan had slowly built a decent-sized real estate portfolio which consisted of 21 properties. By the time he crossed paths with Grant Cardone seven years ago (while working as Grant’s pilot), he was more than ready to take his real estate profession to new heights.

“I sold all of my properties and started investing with Grant, “he says. Taking a leap of faith, Tseko invested $400,000 into a portfolio made up of properties located in Nashville, Tennessee and in less than four years, that same portfolio was sold and $400,000 became $1.2million.”

Often referred to as Grant Cardone’s right- hand man, Ryan has contributed greatly to the building of the Cardone Capital portfolio and has played a pivotal role in the growth of the company over the last seven years. Armed with an entrepreneurial mindset and a love for the idea of long term cashflow, he finds investment deals, manages deals and raises money from Grant’s friends, family and social media followers. “I realized early on that Grant’s social media following would be a great fit and partnership for our multifamily projects.”

In 2018, Tseko and the Cardone team were infact able to raise over $400million through crowdfunding, away of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

Looking ahead, Ryan Tseko hopes to close the three big deals he is currently working on and continue to do what he does best: “Buying great quality real estate and partnering with great investors for a long term cashflow and appreciation.”

