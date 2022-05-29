I cook, my mother washes my wife’s clothes, she squanders money, man tells court

Teenager sues father for refusing to approve marriage to lover

A civil servant, Mr Echi Ogbonna, on Thursday, dragged his wife, Dima Ogbonna, to a Customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for allegedly squandering all money invested in her provision shop.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, said this in the divorce petition he filed against his wife at the court. “I borrowed money from a bank to open a shop for my wife.

She refused to operate the shop, saying that she prefers to learn how to make dresses. “I tried to make her happy by enrolling her in a dress making institution and brought my mother from the village to take over the provision shop. “Three months later, she left the sewing institute and came back, chased away my mother from the shop and took over the shop.

“Three months after my wife took over the shop, it crumbled. She doesn’t contribute to the upkeep of the house. “I asked her what she used the money for, she refused to tell me,” he said.

The petitioner told the court that his wife has also abandoned all her house chores to him and his mother. “I am the one who always cooks for the family, while my mother will care for the children and wash the clothes; including my wife’s clothes. “It is on this ground that I pray to this honourable court to grant me divorce and custody of the children of this marriage. I have no need for her again,” he said.

The respondent, Mrs Dima Ogbonna, who is a businesswoman, in her defence, denied the allegations. The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until June 8, for continued hearing. Meanwhile, a petition filed by Malam Muhammad Yusuf, on Monday in a Sharia Court of Appeal, stalled hearing in a suit filed by a teenager, Halima Yunusa, accusing her father of refusing to give his consent for her to marry her lover, Bashir Yusuf.

NAN reports that a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on May 16, ordered Yusuf, the petitioner to appear before it in order to acknowledge and agree that his son Bashir will marry Yunusa. In continuation of the case, Yusuf, who honoured the Court’s invitation, followed a petition he wrote and brought from the registry, halted the ongoing case.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, who expressed surprise, said he was trying to put everything in order by advising Yusuf to allow his son marry Yunusa. He adjourned the matter sina die (without any future date being designated (as for resumption).

NAN reports that the Judge, at the last sitting, held that Yusuf should be advised to allow the children get married. “If he refuses, we will get them married in the court even without his blessings,” he said.

