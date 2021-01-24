I cried when I was nominated for Headies Award 2020 –Imanse

Omowunmi Imanse Ade- Fosudo is the full name of Nigeria’s fast rising singing sensation known on the microphone as Imanse. With a Headies award nomination last year, light is definitely shinning on her music career. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, the singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, Howard University, Washington DC, speaks about her music career and why being a female musicians in Nigeria is tougher

Headies normination last year is a big deal for a singer whose music is picking up massive recognition, tell us how you felt when you heard you were nominated.

I cried when I heard the news. I was speechless because there are so many of us in the space and to get singled out and recognised. It’s an honor and a blessing.

Every musician has a fun, heart warming or struggle story of how they started, what is your story?

It’s a mixture of both for me, because this journey is not smooth a sailing. So, of course I have nice moments that I can speak of, but I also have plenty struggle stories. It’s not easy doing this job as a woman on this continent. It’s really not a walk in the park.

When did you discover that you have a talent in music?

I discovered the talent since my high school days. I went to Queens College and I would change up popular songs all the time and even write an original song for a school event. So I have been playing around with sound for a long time. Even when I moved abroad for school. I joined a choir for over five years and wrote original songs for our Broadway plays.

Queens College, often referred to as college of talented girls, would you say the school helped groom your singing career?

Oh of course. I definitely started experimenting with music there. From drumming on tables to learning melodies, harmonies and singing with people. My secondary school environment gave me some boost.

By the time you decided to make music a career, what was your biggest obstacle, pressure from parents to become a doctor or fear of failing?

Everything was my biggest obstacle. From how to look daily, to finding a record label, to who can carry the cost of all the things music would bring, to my family having high expectations of me and being scared that you would fail because I had a finance degree at the time from Howard University in Washington DC. So everyone was scared like, ‘what are you doing?

Is this thing going to work? Some people even directly insult you and tell you to go and sit down. Sometimes you get discouraged because you don’t know which way things are going to go. It’s a big risk and I am glad I am taking this risk.

What are the challenges you have faced being a female musician in Nigeria? How many days do you have?

Because I have all year to tell you. First challenge is the “ First Lady culture “. The First Lady culture is ok, but it only leaves one seat for a woman on the table. There could be 6 guys doing very well on a record label, but only room for one lady.

That creates a negative narrative amongst women and sets them back for sure because it’s like we can’t be plenty killing it at the same time. Then there is inadequate funding.

The music industry is a l ready underfunded but I think women even have a way smaller portion of those funds because. The ratio of men to women that get to keep a consistent career is about 8:2. We need to level the playing field. There is a lot of things we need to keep improving on for women to have a big share in the game.

You chose to come back to Nigeria to kick off your music career, why is that?

To sing for Nigerians, you need to understand them, understand their joy, their pain, the way things work. You can’t really do that from afar. I wanted to come get in the mix and I draw some of my content from what I go through here.

Your song ‘Ajala’ is a good one, what inspired the song?

It earned me the Headies normination and it was inspired by past experiences. Falling in and out of love.

Now that your career in music is showing a lot of prospects, what are your families opinion now?

My family has always been supportive. In fact, they are my biggest supporters. Especially my mother. She is a queen. Talk about women supporting women. She embodies it. Of course she feels very proud of this moment and is probably inspired to do more.

Tell us about your first song. The first song you ever released, how did you feel when you heard the finished work?

My first single that was released was ‘Gbona’. Wooooah. I love that song till this day. I can’t w a i t for the world to still h e a r it and when I h e a r d the finished result. I think I listened to it 100 times more.

Everybody believes that anyone who lived and studied abroad would have a lot of things come easy because it is believe they are rich, was it financially easy sponsoring your music career?

I think we should not judge. We do that a lot in this part of the world. We assume that this person has it easy because she stayed abroad. That’s not the case. We as humans are all dealing with a lot. I’ve seen rich people unhappy and seemingly not so rich people with more joy. Being rich or not doesn’t apply.

There is this belief that it is not easy to feature other female musicians in the industry, that it is like a rocket science because we have not seen many female to female features, how true is that?

Again it goes back to the ‘First Lady culture’ and the narrative that has been set. If the atmosphere was that many women can be on a label and win at the same time, without being verbally abused and compared, many women will feel comfortable lifting others up and collaborating.

Speaking of abuse, is sexual harassment part of what a female artiste also contends with in the industry and record label where they are signed?

To further clarify this the comment section is harder on women. The bar is really high for women, so those are the kinds of exchange of words I mean. Now when it comes to sexual abuse culture. I have heard of people complain of some issues. So I will say this, the label’s administrators should please be more protective of their female talent.

Let’s take you back to your teenage days, were you among the pretty girls in school, the popular girls, or were you bullied, or you bully others?

I was in every department you mentioned. There is no way you can be in school and not have a mixture of all this experiences. If you are not so in love with music, which other careers would you have gone for?

Pilot, finance expert, which would it be? I am already working to be a Beauty Business Mogul. I already have a company. Imanse Beauty. Working on some other things as well for the music industry. Stay tuned .

What are your plans for this year in music?

Man proposes, God disposes. Would love to drop an EP and some singles this year. Hopefully, my album is loading real soon, but I will rather not jinx it by saying when.

Tell us about your fashion, what inspires your daily look and what do you look out for when you step out as a singer?

I love fashion. I confess, but for me it’s a mood thing. I dress according to how I feel. I definitely try to make sure I put myself together when I’m stepping out.

