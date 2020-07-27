I declared my assets in compliance with CCB provisions, Magu insists

…says PACRA report lacks fair hearing, natural justice

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that he declared all his assets according to the provision of the law.

Magu, who spoke through one of his lawyers, Tosin Ojaomo was reacting to a report in one of the national dailies (not New Telegraph) “that the Presidential Investigative Panel headed by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, may be focusing attention on assets declaration of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

“As early indications appear to show he may not have fully declared his assets if he declared one at all contrary to law in the form submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB),”. he said.

Magu, who is being investigated for official malfeasance and fraud was allegedly said to have admitted on record to making false assets declaration. However, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph yesterday, Ojaomo said “the report and allegation are not correct.

Magu declared his asset according to the provision of the law. I call on the CCB to check the asset declaration form of Magu’s accusers. “The CCB should not just check, they should make it public in the interest of the Freedom of information Act.

Magu will overcome his tormentors mark my words.” Also, Ojaomo noted that Presidential Audit Committee on the Recovered Assets (PACRA) report which indicted his client was without his knowledge and input. President Buhari had set up the panel to audit all assets recovered between 29th May, 2015, and 22nd November, 2017 and gave them four months to turn in their report.

However, the panel head ed by Olufemi Dominic Lijadu, with Mohammed Nami as Secretary and Mrs. Gloria Bibigha as member, took ten months to complete the audit while Buhari formally accepted the report on 11th September, 2018.

It was on the basis of the ‘report’ which raised several accusations against Magu-led EFCC, that the AGF predicated his recommendations to Buhari to replace him wit any of the three persons he recommended, one of them being the current FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma.

Ojaomo said: “I also want to add that the principle of natural justice which is fair hearing was not adhered to by the earlier panel set up to audit the recovered asset of the EFCC and the report of the panel is what was used as a basis to suspend Magu from office, is that fair

