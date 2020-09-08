Metro & Crime

‘I defiled minor after pastor cast spell on me’

A 67-year-old man, James Olajoyetan, arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, has told detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command that he committed the act after a pastor cast a spell on him.

 

The suspect was said to have allegedly defiled the girl when she came to celebrate Sallah with her visually impaired grandfather at the Ejigbo area of Lagos. Olajoyetan, a commercial cyclist, was alleged to have defiled the girl four times since she came to visit.

 

He said: “I had a disagreement with a pastor working with Christ Apostolic Church, Kajola. He accused me of being instrumental to his leaving the church.

Six months ago, he boasted that he would place a spiritual load on my head and ensure I was publicly disgraced. Since then, I didn’t know what came over me. They claimed I raped the girl four times, but it was only once.

 

My wife died in 2005. I have six children; the first is 35 years while the last is 17 years. I’m still shocked that I could lay with a child that is much younger than my last child. When she came in, I gave her N100 and she  hugged me. At that point, I lost my sense of judgement.” It was learnt that the suspect, once defiled the girl in her grandfather’s one-room apartment.

 

He was further alleged to have gagged her to prevent her from shouting so as not to alert the blind grandfather. Olajoyetan, at the weekend, called the victim, pretending to send her on an errand.

