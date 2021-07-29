Arts & Entertainments

I derive joy in helping people – Oil Money

Internationally renowned businessman and founder, Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye Igbo popularly known as Oil Money has declared his belief in helping people achieve their dreams

Oil Money, whose business interests cut across event management and entertainment, maintained that reaching out to the less privileged is one the areas that has seen him commit a huge amount of his hard-earned money in the past few years.

In a parley with the media recently, Oil Money noted that he gave a lot of incentives to people particularly in the wake of the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus in 2020, especially on his social media handle, Instagram.

“As a public figure, I received thousands of messages daily. I reply the one I can but soon I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” he pledged.

Oil Money Records is a British label created to manage the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of intellectual properties, he explained.

Although, the record label was birthed this year, the Rivers State-born Nigerian billionaire said if he could turn back the hands of time, he would have started the label much earlier than he did.

Oil Money advised the youths, who look up to him as a role model, to always remain focused on their goals and dreams and “don’t let anyone talk down on you,” he said.

Speaking further, Igbo traced his alias “Oil Money” to some sort of divine grace, saying: “I believe oil does not stop rushing and excess money does not finish, so with the combination of the names oil and money, it simply means my money won’t finish or stop rushing by the grace of God.”

He didn’t stop there as he maintained that: “The vision of Oil Money Records is to take over the global music scene by nurturing and promoting artists that would not be limited to one country or continent, but rather, globally accepted.”

Within a few months of operation, Oil Money has seen a lot of opportunities enough to convince him that he ought to have started the record label sooner than he did. Nevertheless, he is determined to be churning out great artistes year in, year out on the platform of the label.

From the get-go, prior to the establishment of the record label, showbiz was somewhat a herculean task but not anymore as Oil Money says that “Way back, it was stress but now that I have a working team, everything is perfect.”

In his words, the crown of the best musical label is not an obsession. Rather, the biggest motivation is seeing set goals realized.
“We don’t believe in being the best but with simplicity, our aims would be achieved,” he said.

Oil Money has not ruled venturing into the political space but says the idea would be to reach out to the poor and the needy if he chooses to do so.

“Sure, I will accept it (political appointment) and use the office to assist the people,” he assured.

