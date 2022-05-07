I derive joy seeing kids honing their talents in football – Soname

Proprietor of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, in an interview with journalists where CHARLES OGUNDIYA was present said there is need for all clubs in the country to have structures to develop their players from as little as age 10 so as to have a technically good players. Excerpts…

Could you tell us about the need for the LaLiga/NPFL U-15 Youth League?

This competition is not organised by us, it is organised by LaLiga. We just came in as a host city providing the facilities and Valuejet is their partner. Of course, if we are talking grassroots development, sports comes to the fore. Anywhere there is sports, anywhere there is youth development I will like to be associated with it.

How would you rate football officiating in Nigeria?

I think it is getting better. We’ve seen loads of clubs being beaten at home, my own club inclusive. We’ve also gone outside to get wins as well. It’s getting better but it’s not yet where it should be, there is room for improvement but we must agree that we’ve taken some steps in the right direction.

You mentioned improvement, in what areas?

I’ve always been an apostle of having limited number of officials for the league, that’s the way I would play it if I was the one calling the shots here. There should only be 25 centre referees and 25 assistant referees. We play only 10 matches per week so at any point, 40 of them would be around, 20 centre referees and 20 assistant referees, leaving just five spares. You will know that if I don’t come out this week, definitely I will be out next week. It does two things; one it sharpens their skills and secondly, they are more comfortable to make the right calls. We are all Nigerians and you can’t separate football from Nigeria itself, so if I know that I officiate today and I might not have another match till week 10, I might want to maximize returns. But if I know that 4-5 weeks in a month, I go out 3-4 times, of course they will give more than they are giving at the moment.

Let’s talk about the facilities at Beyond Limit Football Academy, what’s the future for it?

For me if you are doing anything that cannot outlive you, then you are wasting your time. You must have structures in place that will ensure that your dreams are kept alive even long after you are gone. I don’t feed from here. We have what we do to feed our family aside the club, I am sure, this academy will be able to run itself effectively, maximally in two years. All I have to do is just put money into this and in the next two years it will be on auto pilot. As we speak now, we have 19 players abroad and when they pay the money for any transfer, I’m not going to say give me 10 euros there to feed with, it’s for the academy. I’m very confident that the academy has been put on a good pedestal to run itself.

In just two years, you’ve invested a lot, how much development are we still expecting at the facility?

We are almost where we want to be. This is just an academy. The plan was to have four pitches and we have them at the moment, we just laid the fourth one. We wanted to have a standard swimming pool where the kids can work out, it’s there. We wanted to have a state-ofthe- art gym, it’s there. We are about 75 percent done. Before the end of this year, we should be able to open the facility properly; no more construction it’s just to run and maintain the facility.

Is there opportunity for any of the country’s national teams to come for camping at the facility?

A lot depends on who the coordinators and coaches are but I can tell you that we have the natural grass pitch, we have the hybrid. We have hostels here to house 108 players. We have a 30-room hotel, we have 10 apartments for coaches so it’s a matter of if they want, it’s available. If they ask, in the national interest, of course, we have all the facilities. Though we are not yet where we need to be, we are 75 percent gone. We are ready for the world.

You have several teams under the name Beyond Limits Football Academy and also a club in Portugal, how have you been managing especially with the expenses?

For me, wherever there is a will there is a way. I do this strictly for passion and anything you do for passion, you’ll put your all into it. I’ve lived in this town I moved my home here because this is what I enjoy doing. I enjoy seeing little kids playing football, that’s what gives them joy. Different things give people joy. It’s not even work to me, it’s leisure because it’s what I enjoy doing.

Do we see you as the NFF president some day?

No, you will not. It’s only in places like this that the NFF is more flamboyant than the league itself. What we need to address is the league, the Nigeria Professional Football League, when it thrives other things will follow. Until we settle the issue of structured football in Nigeria, NFF is just a waste of time. Yes, we have some successes but it is sporadic. Today we succeed, tomorrow we will not. If you want sustained success, you have to build the foundation for it. The league must be very strong if not it won’t work. That’s when you will see people who have never been to Nigeria, I don’t want to say they don’t have affiliation with Nigeria, they were just born by Nigerians but have never been here. Even if they lose matches, it’s not the same as we that live here and know that if I don’t play well, even if I play abroad when the season ends and I come back here people will shout at me and then they will put a bit more effort into it. I can’t blame the coaches, people there are better trained. Our leagues need to be strong and we need to have facility like this (BLFA) in all the states so that quality products can come through. It’s the only way. Kids have to be trained from a young age so that they will be able to play well.

You have invested a lot of money on the academy, what sort of maintenance strategy have you put in place?

On the issue of maintenance, we will try our best, that’s all I can say. I cannot boast of anything. Like you said, we’ve spent a bit of money here and it is a private enterprise and we expect it to be well maintained. We have put enough structures in place to ensure that it is properly managed, God help us.

How disappointed are you that Nigeria will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Like a normal Nigerian I feel very disappointed that we will not be there but on second thought I think it is good for Nigerian football. It is time for us to take a step backward and to think about how to restructure everything. It must start with the leagues, the women league, the amateur league, the NPFL, NNL, restructure all these things and make them work. If you do that, we will qualify for the next World Cup.

Remo Stars started the season like a house on fire, but struggling at the moment, are you disappointed?

No way. Let me take you back a bit. This is our third attempt in the premier league. In the first attempt, we came up and went down immediately. The second attempt we came up and went down immediately so our objective for this year is clear, we must not be relegated. Even if the season ends and we are in the 15th position we will go to church and do thanksgiving. That is what we want now, to just maintain our status. In three to four years, we can aspire for something else. You see that’s the problem with Nigerians, we don’t consolidate before we try to move forward. You put both feet on the ground before you look for how to jump but we just come and you expect us to be the number one, how is that possible? Even if others are stupid, can 20 teams be stupid? We cannot be stupid. People should be commending us for doing very well. If at the end of the season we end up at the 15th position we will go for thanksgiving, that for the first time in this club we will be playing NPFL back-to-back. That will be a great achievement for us.

Will you say Remo Stars is a model club in Nigeria?

Well, I don’t know your definition of being a model club. We try to do things well, we try to do things the way we think they should be done. In the U-15 tournament where all the clubs are participating, any team that does not have structure like U-15 and U-17, cannot have sustained success. If it does, it will be at the expense of government money. In Remo Stars, we cannot afford to go and buy N10m player, so we must start training our young players from 13 so that by the time they are 19, they have been trained for six years. They would have learnt how to play properly and by 19 to 20, they should have graduated to the first team. 70 percent of the boys playing in our team have been there for five years, we don’t need to spend our money. Though we spend money training them, it cannot be as much as bringing seven million to go and buy one player. We have never bought players here before and so I just know how to develop my players well.

Late MKO Abiola had the same passion but after encountering so many disappointments, he left management of football entirely. What would you say you have learnt from what happened to him and his team?

MKO was a man I admired so much but our vision about football is not the same. Abiola wanted glory but I want development. Like the NLO we are playing, I am using U-19 team to play in the league and they are on top of the table now. That was what happened to me those two other times that we were relegated. To be honest with you I really don’t care about winning the league or being the first, it is about the development of the players, how well these players develop. That is what matters to me. If you beat them 10-0, it’s your business. If you bring the elderly to play against young boys and you beat them that’s your problem. In the next five years you will see where you will be and you will see where they will be. My philosophy is different, Abiola was a politician so he needed the grandeur of it to project what he wanted. What I want is to develop the players and sell abroad. I have 19 players abroad now as we speak, my objectives are being fulfilled. Even if I win the league, what will they give me, they don’t give money.

