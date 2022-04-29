News Top Stories

I deserve right of PDP ticket’s first refusal, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Atiku Abubakar has said as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, he should receive the right of first refusal to the party’s 2023 ticket. This came as the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu warned outsiders against shortlisting a candidate for the party.

Atiku, whowasatthePDP national secretariat, told the National Working Committee (NWC) that going by the 2019 presidential election, he already has over 11 million votes. However, the former Vice President urged the party leadership to conduct a credible primary, and give every contestanttheopportunityto face the electorate. He warned the PDP not to take Nigerians for granted despite the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku said: “We should go all out to let them know that the APC has failed, (and) it will continue to fail. No matter what gap they have come or they appear to be, they will continue to fail, and the PDP has not failed on your comparative analysis.

“If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no other choice than the PDP.” He said when he declared to run for the presidency, he listed five key issues facing the country he would like to tackle if elected. Atiku said he is a unifier, promising to reunite the country after eight years of disunity caused by the policies of the APC. He wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari would tackle the security challenges when he is unable to control the agencies of government charged with the responsibilities of handling security matters.

The ex-VP said: “We cannot recruit policemen because the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police are in court, and we have a President who cannot bring under control his own heads of departments, not even ministers. “I cannot be that kind of president, and that is where we added today.” Atikupromisedtodevolve more powers and resources to the states because he believes that the best way to get Nigeria developed to its fullest capacity is to give autonomy and resources to the various components. “There are some of us who grew up in the First Republic when we had regions that were virtually in charge of everything in their respective regions, ranging from security to economy, to everything. And we saw how we fed. We believe this is the best way to make sure that this country is developed to itsfullestpotential,” headded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu urges customary court president to change conditions of judiciary

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has charged Justice Okey Iyke Nwamuo, the new Acting President of the state Customary Court of Appeal to give immediate attention to the general state of Customary Courts in Abia. The governor gave the chargewhileswearing-inJustice Nwamuo as the Acting President of the Abia State Customary Court of Appeal, where he […]
News Top Stories

Drug Trafficking: Co-accused civilian plead guilty as Kyari, officers plead not guilty

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

There was a mild drama at the arraignment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and seven others yesterday before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja as two of the of the co-defendants pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.   However, in spite of their guilty plea, the court ordered them to […]
News

Don’t leave electricity tariff to NERC, Aremu cautions FG

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Ilorin Former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, at the weekend decried the incessant arbitrary hike in electricity tariff by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in the country, saying it is reprehensible and unjustified in view of the persistent blackout nationwide and failure of the electricity distributors to fix […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica