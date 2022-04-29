I deserve right of PDP ticket’s first refusal, says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar has said as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, he should receive the right of first refusal to the party’s 2023 ticket. This came as the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu warned outsiders against shortlisting a candidate for the party.

Atiku, whowasatthePDP national secretariat, told the National Working Committee (NWC) that going by the 2019 presidential election, he already has over 11 million votes. However, the former Vice President urged the party leadership to conduct a credible primary, and give every contestanttheopportunityto face the electorate. He warned the PDP not to take Nigerians for granted despite the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku said: “We should go all out to let them know that the APC has failed, (and) it will continue to fail. No matter what gap they have come or they appear to be, they will continue to fail, and the PDP has not failed on your comparative analysis.

“If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no other choice than the PDP.” He said when he declared to run for the presidency, he listed five key issues facing the country he would like to tackle if elected. Atiku said he is a unifier, promising to reunite the country after eight years of disunity caused by the policies of the APC. He wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari would tackle the security challenges when he is unable to control the agencies of government charged with the responsibilities of handling security matters.

The ex-VP said: “We cannot recruit policemen because the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police are in court, and we have a President who cannot bring under control his own heads of departments, not even ministers. “I cannot be that kind of president, and that is where we added today.” Atikupromisedtodevolve more powers and resources to the states because he believes that the best way to get Nigeria developed to its fullest capacity is to give autonomy and resources to the various components. “There are some of us who grew up in the First Republic when we had regions that were virtually in charge of everything in their respective regions, ranging from security to economy, to everything. And we saw how we fed. We believe this is the best way to make sure that this country is developed to itsfullestpotential,” headded.

